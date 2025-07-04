Lewis Hamilton and Martin Brundle were involved in an awkward exchange at the British Grand Prix.

As the duo spoke in front of the Sky F1 camera, Hamilton responded to a positive comment from Brundle – regarding his iconic Ferrari black coat picture – by calling it rare praise, Brundle insisting that was “not true” of the Ferrari driver to say.

Lewis Hamilton and Martin Brundle in uneasy British GP interview

Hamilton arrived at the British Grand Prix – an event he has won a record nine times – readying for his first home race as a Ferrari driver, having called time on a record-breaking Mercedes career to make the switch to Maranello.

And Hamilton wasted no time in making an impact at Ferrari, his image stood outside of Enzo Ferrari’s house – rocking a black suit and overcoat – breaking the internet back in January.

Skip forward to July and Brundle brought up that iconic photo as he spoke to Hamilton ahead of the British Grand Prix, though it led to an awkward discussion which went as follows:

Brundle: “That image of you in the black coat in the square, the Schumacher square at Ferrari, one of the most iconic photographs ever in Formula 1.”

Hamilton: “Thanks man. That means a lot coming from you! You don’t have too many positive things always to say.”

Brundle: “That’s not true.”

Hamilton suffered a challenging start to his Ferrari career, and despite winning the China Sprint, is yet to score his first podium with the famous Italian team.

Brundle has not shied away from commenting on the Hamilton at Ferrari low points, which included Brundle refusing to “buy” Hamilton’s explanation that he was struggling to understand the Ferrari SF-25 back in April.

Hamilton has shown signs of turning the tide in recent rounds, matching his best result of the season with P4 in Austria ahead of a strong start to the British Grand Prix, topping FP1 and making the top three in the second hour of practice.

His first British GP as a Ferrari driver, Hamilton experienced his maiden Ferrari home race at May’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, allowing him to make a comparison between the British fans and the Tifosi.

“It’s different, because I would say that fans in England are hardcore fans essentially, but it’s more of a one-on-one relationship,” Hamilton told the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“Yes, they follow you to whatever team you’re with, but it’s a flag that you’re raising and they’re there to support you, where obviously with Ferrari, it’s Ferrari that people really are drawn to.

“Of course, many of my fans have followed over, but it’s the love of Ferrari around the world, so the pressure is a different type of pressure.

“But I wouldn’t say that I’ve felt pressure. I feel like there’s a lot of pride in that passion for this team, and so I take it very seriously.”

