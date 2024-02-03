Is Lewis Hamilton just copying Michael Schumacher? Brother Ralf addresses claim

Lewis Hamilton is not aiming to emulate fellow F1 legend Michael Schumacher by securing a move to Ferrari in 2025.

That is the view of Schumacher’s brother Ralf, who believes Hamilton is “very unlucky” to have missed out on becoming an eight-time World Champion already in his career.

Hamilton announced on Thursday that he will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 campaign to partner Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, having agreed a multi-year deal with the Scuderia.

Lewis Hamilton copying Michael Schumacher with shock Ferrari switch?

The British star has spent much of his career competing directly against Ferrari, with many drivers dreaming of racing for the famous Scuderia.

Schumacher won five of his seven World Championships in succession with Ferrari, having embarked upon a period of dominance at the turn of the century.

After retiring from F1 at the end of 2006, Schumacher returned to F1 at Mercedes in 2010 before being replaced by Hamilton at the end of the 2012 season.

Appearing on Sky Sports News, Schumacher’s brother Ralf – who claimed six wins in a respectable F1 career between 1997 and 2007 – believes Hamilton is aiming to finish his illustrious career with a flourish by joining the sport’s most sacred team.

Asked if Hamilton could be aiming to replicate his brother’s achievements, Schumacher said: “That might be one thing, for whatever reason. I haven’t spoken to him, but it’s maybe his dream.

“I don’t think he’s doing that because of Michael, I think he’s doing it because Ferrari is one of the places to be in history of Formula 1, especially for a driver like Lewis that achieved almost everything – and was very unlucky not to be an eight-time World Champion, to be honest.

“So I think, for him, it’s just the dot on the ‘i’ to make it perfect.

“For Lewis, I think it can be a very good move to do something else in his life. It will only be his third team, so I can understand.

“Some drivers really love to end their careers or win with Ferrari and I think he would like to do that.”

Schumacher’s comments come just weeks after he openly questioned the ability of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the driver Hamilton will replace at Ferrari, to end the team’s long wait for a World Championship.

Appearing on the Formula For Success podcast, he said: “Both drivers, you never know what they’ll do: they’re leading a race, they spin off or they’re crashing – not really into each other but making silly mistakes, which very often surprises me.”

