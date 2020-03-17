Lewis Hamilton has used his social media platforms to assist in raising awareness about the “very serious” threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pause button has been hit on all major sport around the globe as the world attempts to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

Lewis Hamilton was due to start defending his Formula 1 title in Australia last weekend, but that race and the next three rounds on the 2020 calendar are all currently on ice.

Nobody can say with any real confidence when the season could potentially get underway.

Now that drivers have plenty of downtime available once again, Hamilton has used some of his to highlight the importance of regular and thorough hand washing.

“Hi everyone, as you all know the coronavirus is very, very serious and it is very important that we all work together to help reduce the spread of this virus,” Hamilton said in a video posted to his social channels.

“One of the ways we can do that is by washing our hands, and this is going to help us from catching the virus but also spreading it.

“Making sure when you’re eating food, when you’re moving around, you’re constantly washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap.

“It’s very, very contagious, so please take it serious, and take care.”

Coronavirus can make people nervous, but I want to reassure you all to stay calm. Don’t forget that handwashing is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others. For official NHS advice visit: https://t.co/zH7Ce2dRAw #coronavirus #COVID19 @NHSuk pic.twitter.com/Gr1SGRK5FE — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 16, 2020

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.