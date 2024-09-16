Williams driver Franco Colapinto has revealed the moment Lewis Hamilton congratulated him on his performance in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Having replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Colapinto scored points in just his second F1 appearance with an eighth-place finish in Azerbaijan.

Franco Colapinto hails Lewis Hamilton interaction as ‘best moment’ of Baku

With team-mate Alex Albon finishing one position ahead in seventh, Williams’ 10-point haul in Baku saw the team move past Alpine into eighth in the Constructors’ Championship.

Colapinto finished one place ahead of seven-time World Champion and Mercedes driver Hamilton, who recovered to ninth after starting from the pit lane.

Taking to Instagram after the race, Colapinto posted an image of Hamilton patting him on the shoulder in parc ferme, describing it as the highlight of his day.

The accompanying caption read: “My best moment of the day.

“How crazy and what a dream come true to shake hands with Lewis Hamilton after a race together. Wow.”

Hamilton, who was also pictured shaking hands with Oliver Bearman, the 19-year-old Ferrari junior who deputised for the banned Kevin Magnussen, shortly after the chequered flag in Baku.

Bearman finished just one second behind Hamilton in 10th place, collecting another point to go with the six he scored in Saudi Arabia in March, when he stood in for an unwell Carlos Sainz at short notice.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton, who till turn 40 in January, spoke glowingly about the performances of Colapinto and Bearman, describing it as “really cool” to race with the pair.

He said: “A challenging day, but it was really great to see the rookies doing so well today, to see such great young talent coming through with bright futures.

“To be racing among them was really cool.”

Analysis: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

👉 Azerbaijan GP conclusions: Piastri’s title warning, Perez driver coach, keep Bearman in

👉 Azerbaijan GP data: How McLaren got their sweet revenge on Ferrari in Baku

Hamilton, who announced in February that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from F1 2025, will be replaced at Mercedes next season by another young gun in the form of 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Although Bearman is stepping up to F1 on a full-time basis with Ferrari customers Haas, Hamilton has played down suggestions that he could act as a mentor to the teenager in F1 2025.

Asked if he could take Bearman under his wing next season, Hamilton told media including PlanetF1.com at July’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone: ” No, no.

“I’ve not been asked to and it’s not even been a thought. I don’t think he needs to [have a mentor]. I think he’s a sharp enough lad.

“Naturally, as one of the older drivers here, my door’s always open if anyone ever has a question or any advice that’s needed.

“I think he deserves [a permanent seat].

“I think he showed in Saudi how good of a job he can do, even under the pressure that he was in to perform and get so much out of the car in his first weekend, so I’m excited to see him on the grid next year and look forward to racing.”

Read next: Alex Palou challenges for ‘greatest of all time’ title with third IndyCar championship