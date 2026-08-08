Strap yourself in for an action-packed recap of the latest F1 news headlines. Lewis Hamilton, Casey Stoner and Martin Brundle are among the names to feature.

Hamilton received a strong response from Johnny Herbert amid his unwanted FIA penalty streak. Meanwhile, MotoGP icon Stoner was quizzed on the F1 2026 regulations by Brundle, in a conversation which appeared to signal a change of heart from Brundle. All of this and more, so let’s begin!

Lewis Hamilton told Hungary penalty his fault

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Hamilton suggested that the FIA stewards are giving him a penalty at every opportunity.

Herbert, the former FIA steward, stood up for his ex-colleagues, and gave a particularly blunt assessment of Hamilton’s pit-lane speeding sanction.

Read more – Herbert: Lewis Hamilton Hungary FIA penalty his own ‘fault’

Casey Stoner talks ‘overcomplicated’ F1 2026

Australian MotoGP icon Casey Stoner was on the grid at the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix. There, Brundle caught up with him for a chat.

Stoner raised concerns over the F1 2026 power units, and Brundle’s response was intriguing.

Read more – MotoGP icon Casey Stoner weighs in on ‘overcomplicated’ F1 2026

Max Verstappen ‘musical chairs’ prediction

The talking point of whether Verstappen sticks with Red Bull or looks elsewhere continues to bubble away.

It has sparked an interesting pundit response, which included a theory that Verstappen could trigger a Formula 1 “musical chairs” driver market.

Read more – Max Verstappen ‘musical chairs’ but is he leaving Red Bull for McLaren?

Honda shares its ‘target’ for Fernando Alonso

Another key player in the latest F1 ‘silly season’ is Fernando Alonso, who must decide whether he stays with Aston Martin, retires, or joins a rival.

Honda has a “target” for its Alonso alliance which is not yet complete.

Read more – Honda ‘target’ revealed as Alonso Aston Martin future decision looms

Carlos Sainz to Williams was ‘right on paper’

Onto another critical puzzle piece of the driver market, Carlos Sainz. F1 2026 has triggered a setback in his and Williams’ timeline to success, and he will decide whether he stays or goes over this summer break.

Former race winner with Williams, David Coulthard, understands why Sainz chose Williams over Audi, and offered an encouraging prediction over where Williams goes from here.

Read more – Carlos Sainz to Williams ‘right on paper’ as Coulthard speaks up

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