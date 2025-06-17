Lewis Hamilton has intriguingly stated he wishes he could say more about what’s going on at Ferrari after once again missing out on a podium and calling for upgrades.

Hamilton lined up ahead of Charles Leclerc at the Canadian Grand Prix, but as the race played out, he found himself trailing his team-mate.

Lewis Hamilton: There’s a lot of changes that we need

They finished fifth and sixth as the race laps were counted down behind the Safety Car after Lando Norris ploughed into the back of his team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Despite bringing home another double points haul for the Scuderia, the result was by no means something to celebrate as the Ferrari team-mates were never in contention for the podium, never mind the race win.

It had Hamilton reiterating his call for Ferrari to upgrade the SF-25.

“Of course I’m asking for these things [upgrades],” he told Sky Italia. “I don’t know why we haven’t been bringing upgrades, I think we have one hopefully coming soon.”

But upgrades are not the only thing Hamilton wants from Ferrari.

Having joined the Italian stable in the off-season in a mega-bucks deal after 12 years with Mercedes, Hamilton is finding the adjustment more difficult than expected.

He’s yet to record a Grand Prix podium in red, never mind a win, and sits sixth in the Drivers’ standings on 79 points to Leclerc’s 104, with the Monegasque driver holding an 8-1 lead over Hamilton in their Grand Prix head-to-head stats.

Hamilton believes it’s not just the SF-25 that needs to see change, it’s the team’s “system”.

“The mindset for me, I’m like ‘there’s a lot of changes that need to be made in the system’,” he said. “I wish I could tell you what’s happening. There’s a lot going on in the background.

“Yeah, I can’t say too much about it. There’s so many things I wish I could tell you that could explain the things that have happened this year, the problems we had, and what’s going on within the organisation.

“But my goal is to try and positively influence, try and get change so we can have long-term success.

“There’s a lot of changes that we need. For me it’s that foundation building. We’re not fighting for a championship.”

Hamilton’s comment comes amidst rumours Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur could pay the price for the team’s wretched start to F1 2025, Ferrari notably taking a step back from last year’s forward momentum.

Hamilton, though, has thrown his support behind the Frenchman.

“It’s definitely not nice to hear that there are stories like that that are out there,” he told the media in Montreal.

“Firstly, I love working with Fred. Fred’s the main reason I’m in this team and got the opportunity to be here, which I’m forever grateful for. And we’re in this together. We’re working hard in the background.

“Things aren’t perfect, but for me, as I said, I’m here to work with the team, but also with Fred.

“I want Fred here. I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top.”

