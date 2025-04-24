Lewis Hamilton to cut the ribbon on first-of-its-kind new store in London

Fanatics Collectibles will open its new flagship store in London on Friday April 25, and Lewis Hamilton is to play a key role.

And that is because the seven-time World Champion will be on hand to officially open the new shop, and hurl packs of Topps trading cards into the anticipated bumper crowd which will witness the grand opening of the store at 54 Regent Street, London.

Lewis Hamilton confirmed for grand opening ceremony

Hamilton will be joined by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, as the firm launches its very first permanent global flagship store.

Sports and entertainment trading cards, along with trading-card games, will be the key focus of this first-of-its-kind store, featuring Fanatics Collectibles’ brands such as Topps, Match Attax, Berlin and Bowman.

Additional items such as signed kits, jerseys and balls will also be sold, with a range of community events planned and a personal card creation suite also featuring.

The store – which will be open seven days a week – promises a central display of the rarest and most desirable cards as its ‘stunning visual centerpiece’, complete with a giant suspended circular screen above.

Leading stars from the sports and entertainment worlds will be on hand for celebratory events and activities across the store’s opening week, with Ferrari’s seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton to have the honour of cutting the ribbon.

Fanatics Collectibles president of trading cards David Leiner said: “The countdown is on, April 25th marks the opening of our incredible new space on Regent Street.

“This will be more than a store, it will be the home of the hobby, a hub for collectors and fans to unite, share, and experience collecting in new and exciting ways.”

The news of Hamilton’s presence for this landmark Fanatics Collectibles flagship store opening in London, comes shortly after the final closure of his ‘Neat Burger’ stores in England’s Capital city was confirmed.

Hamilton founded the plant-based, meat-free restaurant chain alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in 2019, but after recording an eye-watering loss of £7.9 million in 2022 – £3.2m higher than in 2021 – ‘Neat Burgers’ closed various UK branches as well as their New York store in 2023.

But, the decision has now been taken to close the final two Neat Burger branches in the UK.

A spokesperson told the Sun: “We have no further comment at this time, other than to confirm that the business has taken the difficult decision to close its UK restaurants.”

