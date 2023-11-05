Lewis Hamilton’s damning W14 verdict with ‘counting down the days’ admission

Lewis Hamilton has ruled out fighting for the win at the Brazilian Grand Prix after a disappointing seventh place in the Sprint had him declaring he’ll be “happy” to see the back of the W14.

Having shown podium-finishing pace at the United States and Mexican races, Mercedes arrived at the Interlagos believing they had an outside shot of beating Max Verstappen.

However, after Saturday’s Sprint, those hopes were dashed as the teammates lost ground with George Russell, P4, over 25s down on race winner Verstappen while Hamilton a further 10s back in seventh place.

‘Only a couple more races with this car and it’s gone, and I’ll be happy’

Russell, despite running as high as second early in the race, was overtaken by Lando Norris and Sergio Perez as he declared those in front of him were “well fast” while Hamilton even lost out to the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda late in the race.

“It was horrible. It was not enjoyable whatsoever,” Hamilton said. “I was just fighting the car from very early on.”

Suffering significant tyre degradation and struggling to hold onto the car, the seven-time World Champion will be “happy” to see the back of the W14.

“The last couple of races we’ve been excited that we’re progressing, and it’s been really positive to see,” he said.

“And you come to another track and then you have the worst deg that you’ve had for ages. So it’s like you just don’t know what to expect with this one.

“But only a couple more races with this car and it’s gone, and I’ll be happy! This year, you’re just counting down the days, trying to enjoy every day as you can.”

Hamilton rules out fighting for the Brazilian GP victory

Such was his disappointment after the Sprint Hamilton told the media he didn’t see Mercedes being in a position to fight for the victory on Sunday.

“We won’t be winning, that’s for sure,” he said.

“It’s frustrating that the car is the way it is… we have one of the draggiest cars.

“Our floor is not as strong as perhaps the Red Bull for example, so we have to have a really big wing, and then we’re just slow on the straight. We can’t use anything smaller.”

Even the chances of cooler conditions on Sunday won’t help says Hamilton.

“I don’t think that’s going to help,” he said. “It’s one of those circuits that’s challenging for tyres, but that’s the worst deg I think I’ve ever had here. I can’t remember the last time I had that bad a deg here.”

After Brazil, Mercedes have just two Grands Prix with the W14 with Formula 1 off to Las Vegas in two weeks’ time before the season ends in Abu Dhabi.

