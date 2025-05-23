Charles Leclerc lit up the streets of Monte Carlo on Friday, topping the timesheets in both Free Practice 1 and 2 at his home Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver’s performance significantly raised expectations for Ferrari, a team that’s been underdelivering relative to their usual standards since the start of the season. So, what exactly made the SF-25 the fastest car on track? The telemetry data reveals the key factors.

Monaco’s traits suit Ferrari’s problematic SF-25

The legendary Monaco circuit — second only to Monza in the number of F1 races held — is truly a special place. Its tight layout and total lack of margin for error might not showcase the absolute potential of a car, but it does put drivers through a stern examination, placing their skill above sheer machinery.

Here, engineers are solely focused on squeezing out maximum downforce. Drag becomes almost irrelevant due to the circuit’s low top speeds. High kerbs and bumpy sections force teams to raise the ride height and soften the suspension setups.

Driver confidence and precision are also essential — the ability to push within millimetres of the barrier makes all the difference around here.

And that’s precisely why, for the first time in a long while, Ferrari found themselves at the top. The team has struggled all season with technical issues, particularly with car setup.

So far, the SF-25 has performed poorly in low-speed corners — not a great sign heading into Monaco. However, the twist here is that Monaco is composed almost entirely of low-speed corners. Unlike places like Bahrain or Miami where teams must balance between high- and medium-speed turns, here the setup can be fully focused on just one type of corner.

This played right into Ferrari’s hands, as we saw in FP1 where Leclerc was 0.163s quicker than Verstappen and 0.326s ahead of Norris.

One of Leclerc’s biggest gains came through the Tabac corner (Turn 12), where he seemed to extract extra grip. Ferrari also looked particularly sharp in what Monaco considers “high-speed” sections, also in the final chicane.

That said, the data still shows Ferrari struggling through the ultra-slow, rear-limited corners where traction on throttle exit is crucial — something the SF-25 continues to lack.

In those sections, McLaren appear more planted and confident. Just how much Ferrari can close this gap will likely determine their final result in the Principality.

Leclerc was openly unhappy with the car’s balance, reporting understeer in right-handers and oversteer in left-handers — not exactly ideal for such a demanding circuit.

FP2: Ferrari Still on Top

By FP2, lap times became more competitive, helped by improved track conditions and natural evolution.

Once again, Leclerc topped the session — just ahead of Piastri in second and Hamilton in third. Seeing both Ferrari drivers in the top three of FP2 is a welcome sight for the Tifosi.

The same patterns from FP1 persisted when comparing Ferrari and McLaren. The papaya cars were quicker through the tight and technical sector from Mirabeau to Portier.

But Leclerc made his gains in the third sector — once more nailing Turn 12 and the chicane at Turns 15 and 16. In fact, up until sector three, Piastri was actually on course to be fastest overall.

One of the SF-25’s standout traits is its ability to ride kerbs smoothly — a big plus around Monaco and a clear edge Ferrari is trying to exploit.

It’s also worth mentioning Ferrari’s advantage in top speed — even in Monaco, the data shows Leclerc consistently reducing his delta on every straight.

Latest Monaco GP talking points from PlanetF1.com

👉 McLaren go big with Monaco upgrades as title favourites prepare for the future

👉 Tech analysis: How Red Bull have prepared RB21 for unique Monaco GP challenge

How Does Hamilton Compare to Leclerc?

Comparing the telemetry between Hamilton and Leclerc reveals remarkably similar lap profiles. Lewis was slightly stronger in the slow-speed sectors but lost ground through Turn 8 and into the tunnel — undoing the gains he had made.

Leclerc, meanwhile, continued to shine in the final sector — his confidence and car control through Turn 12 stands out clearly. He simply attacks the apex with more certainty and finesse.

What sets him apart here is the combination of motivation and raw belief — few drivers are as driven as Leclerc when it comes to performing at their home race.

Let’s not forget McLaren either — they’re right in the mix and could very well make another step forward ahead of qualifying.

One thing’s for sure: we’re in for an electrifying Saturday.

Read next: Martin Brundle spots problem with Monaco GP rule as loophole identified