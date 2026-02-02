Lewis Hamilton ‘dating’ Kim Kardashian after romantic weekend away – report

Lewis Hamilton has found love again in the arms of US reality star Kim Kardashian with the two enjoying a romantic weekend getaway after the Ferrari driver wrapped up his time on track at the Barcelona shakedown, according to The Sun.

Last week, Hamilton’s pre-season preparations hit high gear as the Briton drove the all-new Ferrari SF-26 at the Barcelona shakedown, where he shared three days of track activity with his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian dating?

Laying down the laps on Friday afternoon in the week’s final session, the seven-time World Champion crossed the line with a 1:16.348 to set the week’s fastest time, a tenth up on Mercedes’ George Russell.

Hamilton then headed to the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds for a bit of downtime with Kardashian, who had flown in from the States.

A source told the tabloid: “It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer.

“She had two bodyguards with her and Lewis had a close protection officer but they remained in the background.

“Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them.”

Although neither Hamilton nor Kardashian has confirmed a relationship, reports from the venue suggests this was not just two friends meeting up to say hello.

They also had exclusive use of the spa and pool in the evening before an intimate dinner for two.

Another source added: “They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them.

“It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them.

“In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around.

“Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it’s so luxurious and glamorous.”

Hamilton has known the Kardashian family for years, meeting Kim when he was dating Nicole Scherzinger. Since then he’s been linked to several celebs, the most recent before Kardashian being Shakira. He has also been linked to Kim’s half-sister, Kendall Jenner.

As for Kim, a mother of four, she told the media last year that she had not dated anyone seriously in a while as she was focusing on getting her law degree.

“I haven’t had time, I’m studying,” she said. “And when I’m done, I will open myself up. And so… I opened myself up but I haven’t found anyone.”

