Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari SF-25 admission after key F1 2026 decision

Lewis Hamilton was not psychologically affected by Ferrari’s early switch of focus to F1 2026, but admits their 2025 struggles left them at a difficult point which he had not expected.

Ferrari decided to switch off development of their 2025 car, the SF-25, all the way back in April, this a car which failed to record a single Grand Prix win. Hamilton had not expected the struggles to be that stark by season’s end, but, he does not regret Ferrari’s decision. After all, he “was the one pushing for it”.

Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari’s 2025 more challenging than expected

Ferrari was restricted to seven Grand Prix podiums across the 2025 campaign, all scored by Charles Leclerc. The team’s only form of 2025 race victory was recorded by Hamilton in the China Sprint.

Considering the huge reset coming for F1 2026, with new chassis and engine regulations on the way, Ferrari took the decision in April to focus fully on next season’s creation.

Ferrari particularly struggled in the second-half of F1 2025, scoring just two podiums via Leclerc after the summer break.

Hamilton was asked by PlanetF1.com, and other accredited media, whether that early end to developing the SF-25 had a psychological impact on him, in what was a disappointing first season with Ferrari.

“It didn’t have a psychological effect on me, personally,” he confirmed.

“Did I know at the end of the year we’ll be where we are? No. We anticipated it, but it felt worse, naturally.

“But I was the one pushing for it. It’s like, we can’t fall behind the others in terms of that development for the new car, because it’s a steep learning curve for all of us. And so I supported it 100 per cent.

“I still do think it was the right decision, particularly with where we were already with the car. We weren’t fighting for a championship.

“I can’t answer the question for the rest of the team. I think everyone’s stayed really positive, in my experience, so I’ve not seen a psychological impact.”

More on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari from PlanetF1.com

Think Lewis Hamilton regrets his move to Ferrari? Just wait until 2026

Has Max Verstappen pinpointed the reason for Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles?

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

The build-up to F1 2026 will be intense. The first test will be a behind-closed-doors visit to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from 26-30 January. The public and media will then have access to two Bahrain tests, the first held from 11-13 February, and 18-20.

Hamilton was asked, at the Abu Dhabi GP, when his 2026 work begins.

“It already really starts next week,” he said. “We’ve already been working in the background on 2026 over the several months.

“Next week I’ll already be in the sim working on the next car. Obviously, we’re doing the [post-season] test, which is on the next season’s tyres, and training probably will be before Christmas already.

“The break is the shortest that we’ve ever had. Not going to be getting really much recovery time from this season.”

Leclerc and Hamilton will continue to front the Ferrari charge in F1 2026.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next – F1 uncovered: A final probe into the hidden details of the Ferrari SF-25