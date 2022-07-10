Lewis Hamilton has deemed the actions of some fans at the Austrian Grand Prix as “disgusting”, as F1 issued a statement.

Hamilton has taken to his own social media to decry the actions of some fans at the Red Bull Ring, following unsavoury allegations from fans who have reported incidents of sexism, racism, and homophobia in the grandstands.

Hamilton has already criticised the behaviour of some of the assembled crowd, many of whom are Dutch fans travelling to Austria to support Red Bull ‘home’ hero Max Verstappen, after the seven-time World Champion was greeted by cheering when he crashed out of Q3 on Friday evening.

With reports emerging of the concerning behaviour amongst gathered fans, Hamilton took to Instagram to criticise their actions.

“[I’m] disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend,” he said.

“Attending the Austrian Grand Prix or any GP should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans and something must be done to ensure that races are safe spaces for all.

“Please, if you see this happening, report it to circuit security and to F1, we cannot sit back and allow this to continue.”

F1 have already moved to acknowledge the problems within the crowds, describing the behaviour as “unacceptable”.

“We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix,” said a statement issued by the sport.



“We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The Austrian Grand Prix gets underway at 3pm local time in Austria, or 2pm UK time.