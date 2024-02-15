Lewis Hamilton lays out the ‘dream’ ahead of his final season with Mercedes

Ahead of his much-publicised move to Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton says it would be the “greatest honour” to finish his final season with Mercedes by helping them return to the top of the Formula 1 standings.

Two weeks ago sent shockwaves through the Formula 1 paddock when it was announced this year’s championship would be his 12th and last as a Mercedes driver.

He’s instead opted to walk away one year into his two-year contract to join Ferrari in a multi-year deal.

‘To finish on the high with the team, it would be a dream’

For now, though, it’s business as usual as a Mercedes driver.

That meant pre-season activities with the seven-time World Champion present at the Silverstone circuit for the launch of the all-new W15, which was followed by a run-out as Hamilton and his team-mate George Russell fulfilled sponsorship commitments with on-track filming.

Taking place on a wet and sodden Silverstone circuit, that did nothing to dampen Hamilton’s mood with the Briton adamant he’s more hungry for success than ever before.

“I feel the most motivated and focused I’ve ever been. Every year you come back you’re like I’m fitter than ever and all these other things,” he said.

“But I genuinely feel I put more work, more time, and more focus into preparation this year.

“I never thought that at this point in my life I would have hunger like I do right now.

“And to finish on the high with the team, it would be a dream. We’ve gone through a whole heap together. So to finish on a high, it would be the greatest honour to be able to help them get back to the top.”

Following on from Wednesday’s launch and filming day, Mercedes head to Bahrain next week for a three-day pre-season test that begins on 21 February.

It will be the first the W15, which features a new chassis, gearbox casing and intriguing front wing, shares a track with its rivals.

“Next week I’m really excited,” Hamilton added. “We get to Bahrain, especially two weeks before the first race, so that’s where you get to see all the other cars come out of the garage.

“You get to see and compare and look at the detailing between different cars and then you’ll get to experience out with other cars on track.

“But mostly you get to experience what the car is like and every year there’s a different characteristic.

“And so it’s the discovery of those characteristics and then figuring out how to hone them in that and finess it.”

Hamilton won six of his seven World titles with Mercedes with the combination winning 82 Grands Prix.

