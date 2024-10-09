Lewis Hamilton will not be testing for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi once the season concludes, due to prior arrangements with Mercedes.

Hamilton is currently in his final season as a Mercedes driver before he makes the move to the Scuderia in 2025, but PlanetF1.com understands he has already committed to farewell appearances with the team, with his contract officially running until the end of the calendar year.

Why an early Lewis Hamilton Ferrari appearance in December isn’t planned

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

After the chequered flag drops in Abu Dhabi, a post-season test will take place at Yas Marina to offer tyre suppliers Pirelli the opportunity to gather valuable data, alongside giving young drivers the chance to test current Formula 1 cars.

It has not been unprecedented for drivers who are switching constructors to make the move across to their next teams in this test either, given their season has finished and they will not be appearing in a race setting for their soon-to-be previous employers.

Fernando Alonso, for example, took in the Abu Dhabi test for Aston Martin days after his final race with Alpine in 2022, while Valtteri Bottas was free to test for Alfa Romeo (now Sauber) after his last outing for Mercedes in 2021.

But in Hamilton’s case, PlanetF1.com understands the seven-time World Champion will be taking in pre-planned promotional activities with Mercedes, away from Abu Dhabi, as he prepares to say his goodbyes to the team with which he has spent the last 12 seasons, before his contract expires.

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: F1 2024’s blockbuster move

👉 Revealed: The remarkable 36-hour timeline behind Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

👉 Lewis Hamilton arrival means it is sink or swim time for Charles Leclerc

Alongside this, PlanetF1.com also understands a request has not been made by Ferrari to utilise Hamilton’s services in this test either, with the subject not believed to be a point of any disagreement between the Scuderia and Mercedes.

Once he does make the switch in 2025, his move to Ferrari will signal the first time in Hamilton’s Formula 1 career that he will not have a Mercedes engine behind him, having first joined the grid back in 2007 with the Mercedes-powered McLaren team.

Discussing what he has been feeling about his upcoming departure from Mercedes, the seven-time World Champion admitted last month that each upcoming round will be emotional in its own right.

“It’s been there all year. Every single race you turn up,” he said to media including PlanetF1.com at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

“I love my team so much. We have been through a hell of a lot together so it will be emotional every single race.

“Because every race we do is the last time at that particular place. Every race we get closer and closer to the last time I’ll be in that Mercedes. It’s going to be tough, but my focus is just to do my best job for the team and to finish on a high.”

Read next: Revealed: The peculiar set-up trick Pirelli is using for F1 2026 tyre tests