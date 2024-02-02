Lewis Hamilton easter egg theory debunked as eagle-eyed fans spot crazy detail

Fans believed the presence of ’44’ in a recent Ferrari-Peroni post was a major clue for the impending arrival of Lewis Hamilton, thought it is not the case.

The Formula 1 landscape has drastically shifted with the announcement that Lewis Hamilton is heading to Ferrari from 2025 as part of a multi-year deal.

Speculation of the move emerged out of nowhere on February 1, quickly gathering momentum in the lead-up to an evening announcement, but some fans thought they had spotted an easter egg hidden in plain sight regarding the Hamilton to Ferrari deal, via a recent Peroni sponsorship announcement.

’44’ on Ferrari car nod to Maurice Trintignant not Lewis Hamilton

With Estrella Galicia swapping Ferrari for McLaren ahead of the 2024 campaign, Ferrari has linked-up with Italian beer brand Peroni.

And in announcing that deal, the marketing content had brought out the detectives in the F1 fanbase, as a toy car featured was carrying the number 44, that of course the one used by Hamilton as he prepares to embark on his Ferrari Formula 1 journey.

However, despite applaudable Sherlock Holmes impressions from fans, the explanation has nothing to do with a Hamilton hint.

Instead, the Ferrari 625, which Maurice Trintignant drove to victory at the inaugural World Championship Monaco Grand Prix in 1955, that day carried the number 44 and is the car featured in the poster.

PlanetF1.com recommends

The story behind the huge missing piece in Ferrari’s trophy cabinet

Ferrari Driver Academy: Which young drivers are currently signed to the Scuderia?

Hamilton holds Formula 1 records including most wins, pole positions and podiums, as well as boasting seven World Championship titles, a record he shares with Ferrari icon Michael Schumacher.

Come 2025 Hamilton will look to take the benchmarks even higher as part of Ferrari, a challenge he looks forward to taking on after making the tough decision to depart Mercedes, having won six titles as part of the team.

“I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I’m so proud of what we have achieved together,” Hamilton said.

“Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It’s a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make.

“But the time is right for me to take this step and I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge. I will be forever grateful for the incredible support of my Mercedes family, especially Toto for his friendship and leadership and I want to finish on a high together.

“I am 100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows, one to remember.”

Ferrari will head into F1 2025 with the formidable driver pairing of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Read next: Toto Wolff speaks of ‘natural end’ to Lewis Hamilton partnership after shock Mercedes departure