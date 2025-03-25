Puma has reportedly enjoyed an eightfold increase in sales of its range of Ferrari Formula 1 merchandise since Lewis Hamilton joined the team at the start of the F1 2025 season.

Hamilton joined Ferrari ahead of the new season in only the second team switch of his illustrious F1 career after 12 years with previous employers Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari: A commercial juggernaut

The deal saw the most decorated driver in F1 history, with seven World Championships and more than 100 race wins to his name, link up with the sport’s most successful team.

According to PlanetF1.com estimates, Hamilton is expected to earn $57million per season over the course of a multi-year contract at Ferrari with the deal hailed as a commercial juggernaut.

After securing Hewlett Packard (HP) as the team’s new title sponsor last May, three months after Hamilton’s switch was announced, Ferrari landed a lucrative deal with Milan-based bank UniCredit ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Ferrari and UniCredit staged a season-launch event in the centre of Milan ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix earlier this month, with Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc performing a public demonstration of the team’s 2019 and 2021 cars in front of a sizeable crowd.

A report by respected business outlet SportBusiness has revealed that Puma has seen an eightfold increase in sales of its Ferrari-branded collection in the months since Hamilton’s arrival.

Hamilton previously worked with Puma throughout his Mercedes career, with the Silver Arrows agreeing a deal with longstanding rivals Adidas from the F1 2025 season.

The deal with Mercedes marks Adidas’ first foray into top-tier motor racing having established itself as an iconic brand in other major sports over recent decades.

Speaking after Mercedes’ team kit for the new season was released in February, team boss Toto Wolff claimed that Hamilton was disappointed to learn that he would miss out on fronting the landmark partnership with Adidas.

He said: “Lewis said that it’s probably the sports brand with the most cultural relevance.

“He had a crying and laughing [reaction], I think, knowing that we were going to Adidas.”

Hamilton has endured a tricky start to his Ferrari career on track, finishing 10th on debut for his new team in the wet in Australia.

The 40-year-old converted pole position into victory in the sprint at last weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix, but was disqualified from sixth place after excessive wear to his skid blocks was discovered after the main race.

It marks Hamilton’s second disqualification in the last two years, having also been excluded from the United States Grand Prix for the same offence in 2023.

Hamilton’s only previous disqualification in F1 came at the 2009 Australian Grand Prix, where the then-McLaren driver was excluded for misleading the FIA stewards.

