Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok has backed Lewis Hamilton as still being capable of an eighth World Championship, despite “probably not” being set to be as fast as Charles Leclerc in qualifying.

Leclerc has become regarded as one of the best current qualifiers in Formula 1, while Hamilton’s all-time pole position tally is higher than any driver in history.

Hamilton was out-qualified 19-5 by George Russell in the head-to-head battle at Mercedes last season, though the pair still notched two race victories apiece as Mercedes sat a distant fourth in the Constructors’ standings.

The 40-year-old heads to Ferrari having taken one pole position in the last three seasons – at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix – and while Mercedes not fighting at the front regularly has played a significant role in that, the head-to-head defeat by Russell last season was his worst single-season record against a team-mate in Formula 1.

Chandhok pointed out his form in races was still closer to the “magic” associated with the seven-time World Champion, however, and the Sky F1 pundit believes he could still be a factor in the title battle this season, if Ferrari produce a competitive enough package.

“I think Ferrari made good steps towards the end of the year,” Chandhok said, as per GPblog.

“I think Lewis will bring new energy into the thing [team].

“Is Lewis as fast in qualifying as he used to be? No. Is he going to be as fast as Charles Leclerc in qualifying? Probably not. Is Lewis still capable to win an eighth championship if the car is capable? Yes, he is.”

Hamilton won his first race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in an emotional victory at Silverstone last July, taking his 104th career win in a frantic race.

With so many drivers in contention in all weathers on the day, Chandhok put that Sunday on a particular pedestal in the 2024 campaign.

“If I had to pick one race that was my highlight of the year, it would be the British Grand Prix,” he said.

“In the middle of the race, I remember looking at the timing cards, I was in the commentary box with Martin [Brundle] and Crofty [David Croft].

“I remember saying: ‘I have no idea who’s going to win this race’. There are five drivers who could have won that race.

“Lewis’ final stint there was magic. Only Lewis or a Max or a Fernando have the magic to deliver that kind of performance. You saw in Abu Dhabi – quali was a mess, but the race was amazing. The magic is still there on a Sunday, so he’s still there.”

