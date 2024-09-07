Lewis Hamilton has admitted he “didn’t enjoy” his first title-winning season with Mercedes in 2014 and only really started to revel in the team’s dominance the following season.

Hamilton announced in February that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from the F1 2025 season, ending his long and successful association with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton ‘didn’t enjoy’ first title-winning Mercedes F1 season

The German manufacturer’s engines have powered each of Hamilton’s 348 F1 appearances to date, with the British driver the most statistically successful driver in the sport’s history with a joint-record seven World Championships and more than 100 race wins and pole positions to his name.

Having clinched his first title with McLaren in 2007, Hamilton went on to add a further six Championships in seven seasons with Mercedes between 2014 and 2020, only losing out to team-mate Nico Rosberg in 2016.

Hamilton’s success with Mercedes came after many observers questioned his decision to leave McLaren, who have won just four races in total since his departure at the end of 2012.

Appearing on the Performance People podcast, Hamilton revealed that he was only “really able to properly enjoy” his dominance with Mercedes from 2015, the year he equalled the title tally of boyhood idol Ayrton Senna and was convinced that he and the team were “here to stay.”

And he admitted 2014 was not “a great time” despite his on-track success, including 11 victories compared to team-mate Rosberg’s five.

Asked if it felt sweet to prove the doubters wrong when he secured his first title as a Mercedes driver in 2014, he said: “It did. I’ve got feet in two pots about it.

“Racing is what I’ve always loved since I was a kid. When you’re in karting, you’re all racing wheel to wheel, close with each other.

“In Formula 1, rules come out, things change, one team’s ahead and other teams are playing catch up.

“And I think, in the moment, it was such a whirlwind so of course I was enjoying it.

“I was getting to qualify on pole, I was up at the front, we were fighting for this championship and I couldn’t believe that the decision I made was paying off: ‘Wow, it’s really, really happening. This is the right thing for me.’ I was riding this beautiful wave.

“When I look back, I think: was it the most competitive season?

“I was competing with my team-mate. He was tough to beat, but in general you would always prefer that you’re competing with several teams. That’s what the sport should be doing.

“More often not, that’s not the case, but I’m still grateful for it obviously.

“I think it was until 2015 that I was really, really able to properly enjoy it.

“The first one I didn’t enjoy because it was just – I don’t know – it just wasn’t a great time for me.

“The second [title in 2014] was just like: ‘I made the right decision and I proved everyone wrong. Great, so I can sleep.’

“But then the next one felt like: ‘OK, we’re here to stay, this is really [going to mean] something’ – because [three titles is] also what Ayrton won.”

