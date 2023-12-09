From ‘concern’ to ‘excitement’, Lewis Hamilton talks Mercedes W15’s evolution

Having voiced his “concern” about Red Bull’s advantage as the curtain fell on 2023 in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton is sounding a great deal more positive about Mercedes’ chances after seeing the W15 in the wind tunnel.

Finishing a lowly ninth at the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Hamilton walked away from the Yas Marina circuit declaring Max Verstappen’s 17-second advantage at the chequered flag was “definitely a concern”.

His despondent reaction had pundits such as Damon Hill worried about Mercedes’ prospects for the 2024 season.

Lewis Hamilton: I think it’s always difficult to…

The 1996 World Champion said: “The worrying thing was when he was about have you got any hope about what was coming, he was not exactly effervescent about it.”

The good news for Hill, and anyone else hoping for a proper title fight next season, is today Hamilton is feeling a lot more positive about Mercedes’ chances.

Seeking to break his winless streak next season, Hamilton told Friday evening’s FIA gala that he’s “excited” about what he has seen in the Mercedes wind tunnel.

He, however, didn’t reveal any details about the data.

“I think it’s always difficult to… I mean I’m not an engineer nor a designer, so it’s not easy to able to see the car,” said the seven-time F1 World Champion.

“It’s always an exciting time of the year because I have seen the car in the wind tunnel, I always go by the wind tunnel when I go to the factory, to see it evolving in whichever direction it ends up going.

“Literally when I was leaving yesterday I popped in just to see where we were and when I come back, it will be again a different animal.

“But I have full faith in everyone that’s working on it, and hopeful that will be in a much more competitive position next year.”

The Briton, who finished third in the F1 World Championship behind the two Red Bull drivers, also celebrated Mercedes’ runner-up in the Constructors’ Championship.

Despite a difficult 2023 season, the Brackley squad held off Ferrari at the final hurdle to grab P2 by three points.

“The mood is very positive,” Hamilton said. “The team, all the members in the team are incredibly grateful to have got second in the Constructors’ given the challenges that we face this season.

“It’s always quite emotional. I’ve been with the team for such a long time but every time you go back to the two Brixworth and Brackley, and you’re reminded of just how big this team is pushing you forward behind.

“You see every individual, some people that are that are new to the team that have joined whilst I’ve been here, and some that have been here even way before, and also some that have worked on my engine since my first Grand Prix in Formula One, it’s amazing to see just the progress and the growth that.

“Also our team is becoming more and more diverse, which has been really like pleasing for me to see that we are moving in the right direction.”

