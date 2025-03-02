Lewis Hamilton has been “having a blast” since Angela Cullen accepted his wish for them to join forces again.

And the return of Cullen to Hamilton’s team comes as the seven-time World Champion embarks on a fresh career chapter with Ferrari, having made the blockbuster move from Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton reunites with Angela Cullen

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

During Hamilton’s iconic Mercedes tenure, Cullen became more than just his physiotherapist and assistant, described more as a confidante to Hamilton. Cullen took up that role in 2016 but departed in March of 2023, with her and Hamilton remaining on very good terms.

However, rumours began to emerge that Cullen had returned to Hamilton’s fold ahead of F1 2025, rumours which were confirmed when Cullen was spotted in the Ferrari garage when Hamilton conducted his debut run with the team, driving their SF-23 at Fiorano.

And Hamilton, speaking to Sky F1, expressed his delight to have Cullen back by his side, explaining that he had reached out to the New Zealander about joining him once more as he starts this Ferrari chapter, realising a childhood dream.

“It’s always important to have a good foundation of people around you,” he began.

“I’ve generally had a very good base for many, many years. So, I still have all the team that I had last year, but I’ve brought Ange [Angela] in on top of that.

“We have a great relationship, me and Ange. We’ve known each other for a long, long time, we’ve gone through a lot together, and she took a couple of years out and she spent time with her family, discovering the world.

“And asking her to come and start this new chapter with me, and her accepting it, was really exciting. And we’ve been having a blast. This past month together has been really awesome.”

More on Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen

👉 The Angela Cullen effect: Data reveals true impact on Lewis Hamilton performance

👉 Angela Cullen: The physio that spent seven years in Lewis Hamilton’s inner circle

Hamilton has used up his four permitted TPC [testing of previous car] outings and day-and-a-half of F1 2025 testing in Bahrain, meaning next up is his big Ferrari debut in Melbourne, as he starts his bid to win a record eighth World Championship.

And going into the season, Hamilton is feeling more positive than he has in a “long time”.

“I think that probably, in the last four years or so, I’ve learned that you really can’t judge too much from the first outlook,” he said.

“I definitely think in the past years before that, particularly in the previous generation of cars, it was much easier to know where you stood quite early on with that early feeling.

“I would say this is the most positive feeling that I’ve had in a long time. That’s all I can really say for now.”

Read next: Lewis Hamilton issue ‘no false alarm’ as Ferrari stoppage cause identified – report