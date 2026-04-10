Lewis Hamilton has found himself somewhat isolated on the grid with his enjoyment of the new F1 2026 regulations. Max Verstappen has been the most vocal critic.

While Hamilton said he cannot answer for Verstappen, his former title rival, Hamilton did suggest that in recent times, “it’s been pretty smooth sailing” for Verstappen, “and this is the first year it’s not been”. Hamilton is enjoying the lighter, more nimble cars, and having battles on the track, rather than “processions”.

Lewis Hamilton enjoying F1 2026 amid Max Verstappen criticism

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Verstappen’s concerns over these regulations were first raised all the way back in Austria 2023. Now that this era is here, Verstappen is not impressed, and has made that perfectly clear.

It has reached the point where Verstappen, following the Japanese Grand Prix, confirmed that he is considering leaving Formula 1 after the 2026 season.

Hamilton was asked at the Japanese GP, why he believes there is such a contract between himself, who, it was put to him, is ‘loving’ F1 2026, and Verstappen, who certainly is not.

Hamilton did not want to put words in Verstappen’s mouth, but pointed to a change in fortunes for Verstappen. Having controlled much of the ground effect era, the four-time World Champion, and his Red Bull team, have suffered a disappointing start to F1 2026.

Verstappen has said numerous times that his criticism of the new rules is not born from these on-track struggles in any way. Rather, it is a lack of enjoyment for this formula, Verstappen has maintained.

“I don’t know if you would use the word love. I’m just saying that I’m enjoying racing,” said Hamilton.

“Naturally, when you have a good car and you’re competitive, it’s nice to be at the front. He’s had that for the last four or five years. It’s been pretty smooth sailing for him, and this is the first year it’s not been.

“But I can’t answer that, that he’s not enjoying it as much.

“It’s definitely a lot different. I think a lot of drivers are not enjoying it.

“I’m just, personally, enjoying it. It’s a lighter car. They’re more nimble. They are more fun to drive.

“Do I love the power of deployment? Absolutely not. Do I love the SM [Straight Mode]? Not particularly.

“But as a whole, I think it’s exciting for the sport, in a time where the sport is the highest, I think, visually, brand wise. It’s the most income it has ever had. The Formula 1 movie has done amazingly. Got an Oscar.

“It’s just in a really good time where a lot of people are watching, and we’re actually having some battles, as opposed to processions, where you’re just watching cars pull each other around each time.

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“Everyone’s going to have an opinion, every time you change a car.

“If our car, all of a sudden, turns to a nightmare to drive, maybe it won’t be this enjoyable, but the fact is, we’re having a good fight, in with a chance, to fight for wins.

“When you’re not in the position to, and you can see… because you’ve been here a long time, you can see that that’s highly unlikely in the year, it’s very hard to stay motivated, but that’s when we just have to continue to try and dig.

“I was trying to do that last year, even though we knew that we weren’t developing and we had no chance of really winning, and it’s tough for everybody within the team, but that’s a part of this sport I guess.”

While Mercedes has won every grand prix in F1 2026, Ferrari has been on each podium. Charles Leclerc finished third in Melbourne and Suzuka. Hamilton scored his first Ferrari podium in China.

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