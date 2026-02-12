Lewis Hamilton has suggested Formula 1 has become too complicated for fans to understand.

His comments come as the first official pre-season test begins in Bahrain, offering the first real glimpse of the F1 2026 regulations in action.

Lewis Hamilton questions complexity of new F1 2026 hybrid regulations

All-new rules for the coming season bring with them revised chassis and power unit rules that threaten to shake up the pecking order.

Most notable is the increase in hybrid deployment, now contributing 50 per cent of total power output.

That necessitates greater regeneration to charge the battery, and careful management of the power available by the driver.

While some have embraced the challenge, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton suggested it had moved the sport away from fans.

“None of the fans will understand it,” Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other media.

“It’s so complex; it’s ridiculously complex.

“Sat in the meeting the other day and they’re taking us through it, and, yes, like you need a degree to fully understand it all.”

Much of that learning will only be possible once the cars are in battle on race day as drivers and teams identify strategies with which they can defend or attack.

Hamilton therefore played down the impact of the increased electrical power, and the role the driver will play in harnessing that power.

The key, he added, was the need for consistency, with the system learning even from mistakes in the early stages of the season.

“In terms of managing, it’s pretty straightforward,” Hamilton said.

I would say maybe in race trim, it’s going to be different. We will see.

“But then also it’s a system that can automatically… Once you finish your lap, it learns the way that you’re driving,” he added.

“But say for example, you lock up and go wide, you cover more distance, it affects that at that algorithm.

“So we’re just trying to get on top of it and understand it.”

The opening day of Bahrain testing was fundamentally positive for Ferrari.

While it didn’t set a standout time, it logged strong mileage with 132 laps between Charles Leclerc (80) and Hamilton (52).

The car ran reliably throughout, with Leclerc third fastest at the end of the day.

Hamilton clocked a best of 1:36.433, leaving him seventh fastest on the day.

