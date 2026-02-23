Alex Albon believes Lewis Hamilton could be the big winner of F1’s 2026 reset, tipping the seven-time World Champion to thrive under the new rules.

Last season, Formula 1 bid farewell to the ground-effect aerodynamic machines, bringing an end to Hamilton’s most trying period in the sport.

Alex Albon backs Lewis Hamilton for F1 2026 success

The seven-time champion secured just two grand prix wins during the four seasons of ground-effect cars, and last year recorded his first-ever campaign without a single podium on a Sunday.

Struggling with porpoising and Mercedes’ misfiring concept, Hamilton left the Brackley squad after 12 seasons and six titles to move to Ferrari in 2025. The blockbuster move failed to reignite his title prospects, with the driver a disappointing P6 in the standings.

Hamilton was notably downbeat last season but cut a very different figure during this year’s pre-season testing in Ferrari’s new overbody aerodynamic car.

The Briton wrapped up testing with the seventh-fastest time, 1.4s slower than team-mate Charles Leclerc but only six-tenths down on P2, Kimi Antonelli.

“I’m reset and refreshed,” the 41-year-old wrote on social media. “I’m not going anywhere, so stick with me.

“For a moment, I forgot who I was, but thanks to you and your support, you’re not going to see that mindset again.

“I know what needs to be done. This is going to be one hell of a season. I’ve given everything to be here today.

“Let’s go team!”

The big question, though, is whether Hamilton can win his record eighth World title in the new era.

It could yet happen with Williams driver Albon saying Hamilton’s driving style will suit the smaller, lighter cars with their movable front and rear wings.

That question was put to Albon as he and Carlos Sainz took part in a Q&A on Williams’ official YouTube channel.

“Weird question, but interesting,” said Albon.

“I have my person. I don’t think I should say it, but I think I have my person.”

Pressured for an answer by Sainz, the Thai-British racer said: “I think it’s Lewis.

“I think, lighter cars. I think that his style suits these cars a bit more. This feeling of, he makes the corners really short and he doesn’t focus on exits. I don’t think that’s the worst thing in these cars.”

Sainz replied: “Interesting. Bold statement.”

