Lewis Hamilton approached Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali while he was being interviewed at Interlagos, having wanted to get out on track in wet conditions.

Heavy rain saw qualifying postponed for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Saturday, with the track adjudged to have been unsafe to drive on, despite the best efforts of marshals to clear the standing water around Interlagos.

Lewis Hamilton puts F1 CEO ‘on the spot’ after Brazilian GP qualifying postponed

Domenicali was being interviewed outside Mercedes‘ garage by F1 TV presenter Will Buxton in the moments after the session was confirmed to be postponed, with alternative arrangements being made for qualifying to take place before the race.

At that moment, seven-time World Champion Hamilton approached Domenicali and greeted him with a smile and handshake, briefly halting his interview in the process to let him know he wanted to take part in qualifying.

Hamilton said: “You should have sent us out. This is ridiculous, we should go out! I want to go out.”

Domenicali smiled and replied with: “Me too”, before Hamilton responded: “Give us better wet tyres with blankets, we would be able to run in this – I’m putting you on the spot!”

He signed off with a laugh and an embrace with the Formula 1 president and CEO, but with alternative plans in the works and Hamilton famously having won his first World Championship in Brazil in the wet, he has history at Interlagos in tough conditions.

The Mercedes driver had also been set to drive the 1990 McLaren MP4/5B driven by childhood hero Ayrton Senna after the day’s running had taken place, but the delay and subsequent postponement of qualifying had already seen the timing of that planned demonstration run overrun on Saturday.

Explaining the choice to postpone qualifying, the FIA said: “The decision was taken due to the lack of visibility caused by the level of rain we have experienced in the past few hours. There is a lot of standing water on parts of the circuit which renders conditions unsafe.

“As much as we would all like to see competition on track, the safety of drivers, team members, volunteers, officials and spectators is our main priority.”

After Hamilton’s interjection, Domenicali added that a Sunday morning session is likely, explaining: “Yes, that’s the plan now.

“The FIA is doing the final check on what could be the right timing to organise the quali and to follow up the plan to complete the day.

“As you know, it’s a great event, and we need to make sure that we can maximise everything in all the conditions that can be acceptable, of course.”

