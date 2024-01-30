It is time to get you up to speed with the latest key talking points emerging from the world of Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton has been speaking about why his new Mercedes deal, running until the end of 2025, is no guarantee that he will be on the grid that year, while the seven-time World Champion is in the sights of compatriot Lando Norris, who fancies World Champion status for himself.

All this and more, so let us dive into the action.

Lewis Hamilton not certain to see out Mercedes contract

During the 2023 campaign, Hamilton signed a two-year Mercedes contract extension, meaning he is set to do what he never expected to years ago, that being to race into his 40s.

However, set to turn 40 ahead of the 2025 campaign, Hamilton has not ruled out retirement before reaching that point, with his F1 future still very much subject to change.

“That is still possible,” he told FORMULA 1 Magazine on the prospect of leaving F1 pre-40. “I have no set plan for the future. I still feel fit and still enjoy what I do.

“I have now learned that you should never say ‘never’ in life.”

Lando Norris ‘ready to go’ against Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

While Hamilton has his sights set on returning to the title scene to chase that record-breaking eighth crown, Norris is a driver wanting his first taste of title contention following McLaren’s incredible pace surge in 2023.

And he feels “ready to go” in combat against Hamilton and Formula 1’s current dominant force Max Verstappen.

“I feel I’m ready to go against Max [Verstappen] and Lewis and fight against them,” he declared.

McLaren MCL38 roars into life

After nine podiums and a sprint win were scored with the McLaren MCL60, the team, as well as drivers Norris and Oscar Piastri, will hope their F1 2024 creation, the MCL38, is the one which can launch them into the victory conversation.

And a major milestone has been reached in that quest, as the first fire-up of the MCL38 is now complete.

Dani Juncadella slams ‘ultra-dangerous’ Madrid Grand Prix track layout

2026 was already set to be a year of major change in Formula 1 thanks to the new chassis and power unit regulations, but an extra layer has now been added with the announcement that the Spanish Grand Prix will relocate to Madrid.

A steeply-banked right-hander is among the circuit’s 20 corners with footage from the virtual world starting to emerge, which has left former F1 test driver Juncadella far from impressed.

He posted on X, in reply to a simulated lap: “I don’t say what I think of the circuit because they’ll take me to prison. Oh well no yes I do say it: what a…”, followed by a lavatorial emoji befitting of how he felt about the circuit, which he went on to describe as “ultra-dangerous” as he expanded on his dissatisfaction.

Andretti warn F1 rejection will ‘deprive’ fans

Andretti-Cadillac are pressing on with their Formula 1 project as if the green light has been given, with a Silverstone satellite base created and 120 staff working on developing their debut challenger. But alas, it has not.

The FIA are firmly behind the prospective team joining the F1 grid, but the series itself is far more cold on the idea, though Andretti-Cadillac boss Michael Andretti warns rejecting them will only “deprive” the fans of battles they would love to see.

“As Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president] has said a number of times, the benefits we will bring to the sport and the championship are so obvious,” Michael Andretti told The Athletic.

“I can’t imagine anyone would want to try to stop us, and deprive racing fans of the opportunity to see a genuine American works team going head-to-head with the legendary names currently competing in F1.”

