Lewis Hamilton excited by ‘epic’ prospect of F1 and MotoGP sharing race weekends

Lewis Hamilton has said it would be “epic” to see Formula 1 and MotoGP share race weekends in future, as Liberty Media recently announced a takeover of motorcycle racing’s Grand Prix series.

Hamilton’s love of MotoGP is well-known, having swapped machinery with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi in the past, and following Formula 1’s owners announced they would be taking an 86% stake in Dorna Sports, MotoGP’s owners, both top tiers of two and four-wheel racing are set to be owned by the same company, should the deal complete as planned.



The deal with Liberty Media and MotoGP valued the series at €4.2billion (£3.7bn), and its current sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta did not fully rule out the prospect of Formula 1 sharing race weekends with MotoGP in future under Liberty’s ownership.

The two categories race at several of the same venues in the season such as the Circuit of The Americas, Qatar, Barcelona and Silverstone, but the prospect of both series appearing at the same weekend are unlikely in the short term.

While Hamilton admitted he had not given Liberty’s announced takeover of MotoGP much thought, the prospect of the two series appearing at the same race weekend is one that would be exciting for him.

“I didn’t really think a lot about it, obviously I read the headlines about it,” he told media in Suzuka when asked about Liberty Media’s takeover.

“I think Liberty have done an amazing job with Formula 1, obviously the value of the thing [rising] so I think they can do a great job with MotoGP.

“It’s exciting because I love MotoGP. It would be epic if we can have them on the same weekend.”

He then added with a smile, even though he admitted it might be an “impossible” prospect: “Maybe I could do a race in MotoGP and race a Formula 1 car on the same weekend – that would be really cool!”

Hamilton has endured a difficult start to his final season with Mercedes, earning a ninth place finish last time out in the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

