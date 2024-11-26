Lewis Hamilton reveals F1 promise before retirement in strong response to exit talk

Outgoing Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed that Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali has “promised” him a race in Africa before the end of his F1 career.

Hamilton has been a vocal supporter of F1 returning to the African continent, but plans to revive the South African Grand Prix at Kyalami, which hosted races between 1967 and 1993, are yet to come to fruition.

Lewis Hamilton ‘promised’ F1 race in Africa by Stefano Domenicali

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Formula 1 and governing body the FIA have been hit by a number of high-level exits over recent weeks with Greg Maffei, the chief executive of F1 owners Liberty Media, announcing that he will step down from his role at the end of this year.

Meanwhile, FIA race director Niels Wittich was replaced ahead of last weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Rui Marques overseeing his first race in the role in Nevada after being promoted from F2 duties.

Unsubstantiated rumours ahead of the Las Vegas GP claimed Domenicali could also leave his position, having replaced Chase Carey as F1 CEO in 2021.

Analysis: Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari in F1 2025

👉 Lewis Hamilton now finally has a chance to escape the ghosts of Abu Dhabi 2021

👉 Revealed: The remarkable 36-hour timeline behind Lewis Hamilton’s shock Ferrari move

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com in Vegas, Hamilton revealed that he “really hopes” Domenicali stays on.

And he revealed that the F1 boss has promised a return to Africa before Hamilton, who will turn 40 in January, finishes his career.

Asked if the turbulence at the top of F1 and the FIA affects the drivers, he said: “I can’t speak for the other drivers.

“We’re in a GDPA meeting, they probably won’t be talking about that kind of stuff except for perhaps with Niels, because consistency is something we just always ask for.

“And I don’t know why. Someone messaged me and told me of all these changes.

“I really hope Stefano is not leaving because he’s been so instrumental in the changes, in the progress the sport’s making.

“I’ve been speaking to him so much about getting the race in Africa and he’s really the one that’s promised that he’s going to make sure we get this done before I leave here, so that’s important.

“And also just being conscious of the diversity work that we’ve been doing as well, so I really hope that Stefano doesn’t step down because he’s been fantastic and he knows the sport as well as anyone else.

“Again, hearing about Greg, Greg has been also awesome in terms of coming in and really helping the sport grow.

“He’s been one of the head figures there, but all good things do come to an end and whoever they put in place I just hope that they’re like minded.

“At the moment, it feels like everything is falling apart with people leaving the private sector, but sometimes you need to shake the tree to have some of the apples fall out.”

Marques received a warm reaction from the F1 drivers on his first weekend as the FIA race director in Vegas, with Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell, a director of the GPDA, praising his impact.

He told media including PlanetF1.com: “I’d say positive, to be honest.

“I think we’ve been through a little bit of an era where our comments are taken on board, but very little change happens.

“For example, a number of drivers spoke about the track limits of the exit of Turn 4. We felt it was a little bit unnecessary on a street circuit. He made a change to it in the moment and I think that’s what we want to see.

“As drivers, we want to be heard and we want to see action taken straight away. So far, it’s been positive.”

Carlos Sainz, the Ferrari driver, pointed to the FIA’s rapid response after the drivers raised concerns over the pit entrance after Friday’s running in Las Vegas.

He explained: “He’s been given a massive task to come into a season with three races left and race director, I think, it’s such a complicated role in Formula 1, which you have so many variables to control that I think he’s been given a very difficult task.

“But honestly, the first weekend straight from the go, I think he’s been really good. I think the driver’s briefing yesterday was one of the best we’ve had in a long time.

“George commented on the Turn 3 exit. I will say we also asked for some changes on the pit entry to make the line more visible because we literally couldn’t see the pit-entry line, so we were very worried about that.

“Today, we turn up to the track and the pit entry line was widened, was put a blue line.

“We were all saying this was really nice because they did a very nice change and with a very good approach – and the way we were listening yesterday was honestly also a very positive meeting.

“I’m encouraged by that.”

Read next: Cadillac F1: Everything you need to know about the new 11th team