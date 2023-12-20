Historic piece of Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career scoops huge price at auction

The race suit Lewis Hamilton wore for his first ever Formula 1 win at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix has sold for $241,300.

Hamilton has picked up 103 wins in his long F1 career but they say you never forget your first and no doubt the 2007 race still holds a place in the now-Mercedes driver’s heart.

But as for some memorabilia from the day, that is going to one collector who shelled out almost a quarter of a million dollars to make the suit theirs.

Lewis Hamilton’s race suit nets big profit

Hamilton joined McLaren in 2007 and produced one of the best rookie seasons in F1 history. It took him just six races for him to secure his first victory having finished on the podium every grand prix up until then.

That maiden win came at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal where his flawless drive saw him finish 4.343 seconds ahead of Nick Heidfeld in the BMW Sauber.

The suit Hamilton was wearing during that era has become an iconic image of recent F1 history with the white McLaren style splashed with red for the Vodafone sponsor and of course the chrome car.

This particular suit was sold by RM Sotheby’s, who also sold Hamilton’s first Mercedes car for £15.1 million this year, and was photomatched by Sports Investors Authentication to make sure it was what was being claimed.

After it passed that process, it went up for auction where the winning bidder paid $241,300 for the piece of F1 history.

“I have to dedicate this win to my dad – without him this wouldn’t have been possible,” Hamilton said in the aftermath of the 2007 race.

“The last few laps were just a case of counting them down and it really was just about enjoying it.”

He would go on to miss out on the world title by a single point before winning his first of seven in 2008.

Hamilton memorabilia has proven to be some of the most lucrative in the market with a trading card of him selling for close to a million dollars. He also can boast the second most expensive car sold with his W04 behind only Juan Manuel Fangio’s W196R.

