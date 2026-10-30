Lewis Hamilton issues F1 retirement update as key factor emerges

Lewis Hamilton believes he is “built differently” and currently has no reason to think that he cannot compete with his younger Formula 1 rivals.

That being said, the Ferrari driver also stressed that he does not want to hang on too long and continue racing in his decline.

Lewis Hamilton ‘all in’ on F1 for ‘foreseeable future’

Hamilton‘s F1 retirement timeline was brought back into focus by the announcement of the African Grand Prix, to join the calendar during the 2030s.

The seven-time world champion and Formula 1’s most successful driver, joins former teammate Fernando Alonso in continuing to compete into his 40s.

The Brit returned to winning ways in F1 2026, his Barcelona Grand Prix triumph opening his Ferrari account, and providing a record-extending 106th career win.

Set to turn 42 before the start of F1 2027, Hamilton knows he is still able to compete, but admits that it is unclear how much leeway father time will give him.

If Hamilton can race on into the 2030s, then he may be able to realise a remaining career aspiration to race in Africa, where Rwanda has signed a 10-year-deal to host the African Grand Prix, commencing during the next decade.

Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, he was asked how realistic it is that he could race in the event. It was put to him that a driver of the age he would be, racing competitive, has not been seen in over half a decade.

More on Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton’s theory gains support after United States GP

Lewis Hamilton expands on ‘pivotal moment’ at Ferrari and his role within it

“I mean, firstly, you’ve never had anyone like me here in the 70 years,” Hamilton responded.

“I feel that I’m built differently.

“Of course, there are challenges up ahead that I can’t foresee that come with age, but along this way, along this journey, there have been so many preconceived ideas about the fact that your reaction time drops off. Did you see my reaction in the last race? My reaction is faster than some of the youngest people here.

“So there are lots of tools that you can utilise to continue to keep yourself, your mind sharp.

“I guess as long as you’re willing to sacrifice everything, which would continue, I am right now… I can’t say in four years whether I want to continue to do what I’m doing, but I love what I’m doing still now. I’m still all in, and I will be for the foreseeable future.

“Whether or not I can compete at 44 with a 20-year-old, who knows? But at 41, I can compete with a 20-year-old. So time will tell whether I’m here in the [20]30s. We’ll see.

“But I never want to overstay my welcome in the sense of not having the performance. I don’t want to be driving around when I’ve really, really dropped off. My reactions have dropped off, my driving has dropped off, and my pace has dropped off.

“Which everyone was saying last year, but I’ve proved everyone wrong with that, and I will continue to try to do so.”

Hamilton is under Ferrari contract until at least the end of F1 2027.

Read next – Mexican GP predictions: Three predictions, three different race winners