Lewis Hamilton reveals insight into eventual F1 retirement plans

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he does not plan on making a driving comeback when he eventually retires from F1, and will not know if an eighth title will represent a natural end point for his career until it happens, should he achieve it.

Hamilton recently signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes that will keep him with the Silver Arrows until the end of 2025, along with team-mate George Russell.

This new deal will see Hamilton in the sport beyond his 40th birthday, but he has revealed that when he does walk away from driving, he has no intention on returning.

Lewis Hamilton: ‘When the chapter is over, that’s when it’s over’

Having joked with Sebastian Vettel when he retired last year that successful drivers who leave Formula 1 “always come back”, four-time World Champion Vettel has since not been able to rule out the possibility of trying to get back on the grid one day.

But as for Hamilton, his mind is seemingly set on the fact that, once he does choose to cut the cord with Formula 1, that will be it for him from a driving point of view.

“That will not happen to me,” Hamilton told Swiss publication Blick when asked if he would retire and then come back again.

“When the chapter is over, that’s when it’s over. I can’t imagine standing in the paddock or in the garage – without then getting into a car. But as I’ve said before: never say never.”

The topic of having a family was then discussed, with the seven-time World Champion having been open in the past about wanting to have children of his own in the future – though not quite yet.

“Not at the moment, no,” he responded when asked if having a family was on the horizon for him.

“I don’t have time for that – I enjoy being an uncle!

“I haven’t decided on this big step yet. I still have goals with the racing car – and everything has to take a back seat.

“I want to do my job 100 per cent. Of course, you have to find the necessary balance with your private life and make compromises. But fortunately that day hasn’t come yet.”

An eighth World Championship might represent a natural stopping point for Hamilton’s career if he is eventually able to reach that landmark, as that could set a new high bar for achievement in the sport’s history.

But when it comes to getting there, he needs the machinery to help propel him next season – and he revealed that only if he wins another crown would he then know if the time has come to walk away.

“I never said that the eighth title would be a stop signal for me, but I’ll only know that when I actually get there,” he said.

“You can hardly achieve the big goals in Formula 1 without a great car. Nobody.”

