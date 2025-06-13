To say that the start of the F1 2025 season hasn’t gone to plan for Lewis Hamilton and Scuderia Ferrari might be something of an understatement.

But according to the seven-time World Champion, he’s not calling it quits any time soon. In fact, he told media at the Canadian Grand Prix, “I literally only just started.”

Lewis Hamilton vows to stick it out with Ferrari

Ferrari may currently be sitting second overall in the World Constructors’ Championship standings, but that success hasn’t come without hardship.

For one thing, McLaren is clearly the dominant team in 2025, racking up 362 points to Ferrari’s 165. Mercedes and Red Bull are both nipping at Ferrari’s heels, and the SF-25 has proven to be a handful for both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The highlight of Hamilton’s season — a pole-to-win victory during the sprint race in China — was almost immediately overshadowed by the double Ferrari disqualification after the Grand Prix.

With Hamilton saying he’s never felt worse behind the wheel than in the Spanish Grand Prix, rumours have swirled about his commitment to the Scuderia. Is Hamilton set to retire?

And heading into the Canadian Grand Prix, doubts were raised about Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, with Corriere della Serra reporting that the boss’ position is under scrutiny, with hypercar head Antonelli Coletta poised to replace him.

But speaking to media during the official FIA press conference ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton was bullish that both he and Vasseur will remain with the team for the time to come.

Hamilton was very quickly asked to address speculation about Vasseur’s role at the team — something he admitted he’d only recently been made aware of.

“It’s definitely not nice to hear that there’s stories like that that are out there,” he said before going on to talk about his experience with the outfit.

“Firstly, I love working with Fred. Fred’s the main reason I’m in this team and got the opportunity to be here, which I’m forever grateful for. And we’re in this together. We’re working hard in the background. Things aren’t perfect, but for me, I’m here to work with with the team, but also with Fred.

“I want Fred here. I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top. And so that’s that.”

Though he did admit that the season hasn’t been easy, some sort of departure on Vasseur’s end is “not any part of the discussion at the moment.”

When pressed on the subject later, Hamilton said that swapping Vasseur for a new team principal is “certainly not something that I would be supportive of.”

After noting that there are always inevitably challenges with embedding new personnel into a team — be they drivers or team principals — Hamilton vowed, “I’m here to win with Fred, and he has my full support.”

Then, he compared the Vasseur rumours to the ongoing allegations that Hamilton might leave Ferrari.

“And then also to everyone that’s writing stories of me considering not racing — I mean, I literally only just started, firstly, here with Ferrari, and I’m here for several years,” he said.

“I’m here for the long the long haul. So there is no question in where my head’s at and what I’m working towards achieving with this team.

“So there’s zero doubts. Please stop making up stuff.”

Later in the press conference, Hamilton seemed to imply that he feels his struggle with the team will be brief.

“We’re in that period where we obviously have to start working on next year’s car,” Hamilton said.

“The car I’m racing right now is not a car that I’ve had input in developing and evolving over the past four years. I’m driving a car that Charle has obviously been a part of developing [and] knows very, very well.

“It’s challenging, but I’m enjoying that challenge.”

So far, it sounds like Vasseur will continue to helm the Scuderia, with Hamilton as one of his drivers.

