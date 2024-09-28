Mercedes technical director James Allison believes it is “particularly remarkable” that Lewis Hamilton has spent his entire F1 career with one engine supplier as his F1 2025 move to Ferrari edges closer.

Hamilton announced in February that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from the F1 2025 season, ending his long and successful association with Mercedes.

The British driver has claimed six of his joint-record seven World Championships with Mercedes, as well as becoming the first man to surpass 100 grand prix victories and pole positions, since arriving from McLaren in 2013.

Hamilton made his 350th F1 start at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, with Mercedes engines powering every single one of his grand prix appearances to date stretching back to his debut season in 2007.

The 39-year-old endured a frustrating weekend at Singapore, finishing a distant sixth before being treated for what Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff described as “borderline heatstroke” along with team-mate George Russell after the race.

Appearing on Mercedes’ post-race Debrief show, Allison claimed that “every weekend is a milestone” for the team as they prepare to part ways with Hamilton at the end of the season.

And he drew attention to Hamilton spending the entirety of his F1 career with Mercedes engines, claiming it is unusual for drivers to form such a close bond with a single manufacturer.

He said: “Lewis has had a career that I think won’t ever be matched by any other driver and for him to have done it all with one engine supplier, with Mercedes engines, is I think particularly remarkable.

“We are coming towards the end of our journey with him and almost every weekend is a milestone never to be repeated with Lewis.

“It’s just a shame that it happened on a weekend where the car was not more bright and my hope is that we won’t have to go too far beyond the 350th, maybe we can celebrate the 351st in greater style in Austin in a week or two from now.”

Mercedes confirmed at the recent Italian Grand Prix that teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli will replace Hamilton for F1 2025, with the Italian promoted from F2 to become Russell’s new team-mate.

Speaking hours after the announcement at Monza, Hamilton confessed to being “quite emotional” as the seat he has held since 2013 was allocated to another driver.

He told media including PlanetF1.com: “I’ve known for ages.

“I knew it would be announced this morning. I definitely woke up and it was very, very, very surreal to just have, at least officially confirmed, my seat is going that I held onto for so long.

“So it was quite emotional this morning, but I’m really, really happy for Kimi and for this team – I know Kimi is going to do a great job.”

Asked if he is becoming more emotional as the races tick by towards the end of his Mercedes career, he added: “It’s been there all year. Every single race you turn up.

“I love my team so much. We have been through a hell of a lot together so it will be emotional every single race.

“Because every race we do is the last time at that particular place. Every race we get closer and closer to the last time I’ll be in that Mercedes.

“It’s going to be tough, but my focus is just to do my best job for the team and to finish on a high.”

Hamilton elaborated on his feelings at the end of the Italian GP weekend, with the final European-based race of the F1 2024 season marking the last time he would use his room within Mercedes’ own hospitality unit on a race weekend.

“Leaving Monza, it hit me that it was the last European race this year,” he wrote in a social media post. “The last time I’ll be in my room in engineering that’s been my home for 12 years.

“This is such a unique time in my life, one that continues to bring out a lot of emotions. What I feel the most is pride and gratitude.

“The memories will last forever, as will the memories I make next year.”

