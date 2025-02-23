Energised by his switch to Ferrari, Martin Brundle claims Lewis Hamilton will be “faster” this season as he wants vindication that he has once again made the right career move.

19 years into his Formula 1 career, Hamilton is racing for only his third team having started out at McLaren, where he won the 2008 World title, before moving to Mercedes in 2013 and now Ferrari.

Martin Brundle’s Lewis Hamilton theory ahead of F1 2025

Hamilton’s decision in 2012 to say goodbye to McLaren for Mercedes, who’d only been on the grid for three seasons, was widely questioned.

“It is his decision, although I personally don’t think it is the right decision,” said his McLaren team-mate Jenson Button at the time.

Former F1 driver Allan McNish doubted Hamilton would get anywhere near the victory celebrations. “I don’t see Lewis winning races in 2013 – and there has to be doubts that the car will be good enough in 2014,” he said.

As for Brundle, he called it a “gamble”, saying: “Had I been his manager then I think I would have said ‘let’s do a short-term deal at McLaren, for one or two years, and let’s see what is out there and see who is moving’.”

Hamilton won a single Grand Prix in 2013 before Mercedes came to the fore in the turbocharged V6 era a year later with the Briton winning the World title, before adding five more in six years to equal Michael Schumacher on seven World titles. He also set new records with 105 Grand Prix wins and 104 pole positions.

It’s fair to say he was vindicated in his decision to swap McLaren for Mercedes.

But has he also got it right with his Ferrari move?

Although Hamilton has only won two races in the last three seasons, he was his last World title came as recently as 2020. Ferrari haven’t claimed a P1 in the Drivers’ standings since 2007.

Brundle though, isn’t ruling out Hamilton being even “faster” this season as he’s inspired by his move to Maranello.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, he said: “I think Lewis will be energised completely. He’s faster. Think back to Silverstone last year, think back to Las Vegas last year.

“Lewis was fast as, and I think he’ll want to show everybody he’s made yet another good decision.

“He’s got his hands full because Charles Leclerc is very fast. All the youngsters there, they’re barely half his age, some of them, and they’re fast and they’re fearless.

“I think he’s got a lot of hard work ahead, but I would never write Lewis out of my mind.”

It’s not the first time Brundle has claimed Hamilton could win his elusive eighth World title with Ferrari.

Last year, speaking to Sky F1, the pundit said that while he does believes Hamilton’s best days are behind him, even a Hamilton that’s not operating at 100 per cent could fight for the title in the right car.

“I think the speed is there,” Brundle said. “Do I think the best of Lewis Hamilton is ahead or behind him? I think it’s behind him.

“I think he’s lost an edge with age, as you do. Sometimes he gets in scuffles that he used to emerge out of, but he doesn’t now, or he’ll make a mistake in qualifying.

“But I think 96-97 per cent of Lewis Hamilton in a winning car is still good enough.

“He’s got all the experience, and his energy and enthusiasm will be re-energised by the whole experience. He will not be overwhelmed driving a Ferrari like so many drivers have.

“And let’s not forget, despite not being a Ferrari driver, the Italian fans, known as the Tifosi, adore him. They cheered him even when he was winning in a Mercedes.”

