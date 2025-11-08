Lewis Hamilton has said he has no view on the legal action taken by Felipe Massa into the 2008 World Championship.

Hamilton famously took his first title at the last moment at Interlagos that season, having been in a season-long battle with Massa, but the Brazilian has recently been in court over the impact of the infamous ‘Crashgate’ scandal.

Lewis Hamilton keeping clear of Felipe Massa court coverage

Massa has taken legal action seeking damages worth $82million [£64m] in potential lost earnings for having been a World Champion, with the title battle having gone Hamilton’s way.

Massa took legal action after a 2023 interview with then-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone was published by a German outlet, which included quotes which stated he and then-FIA President Max Mosley had prior knowledge of the ‘Crashgate’ incident being intentional, in which Renault’s Nelson Piquet Jr was instructed to crash to benefit teammate Fernando Alonso, before it became public knowledge.

Ecclestone has since denied knowledge of giving the interview, and he, the FIA and Formula One Management deny the claims made against them.

The former Ferrari driver has recently been in London for a three-day hearing, and he has long insisted that his legal action has been in the interest of ‘sporting justice’, rather than anything personal against Hamilton.

More on Felipe Massa and his 2008 court case

👉 From Crashgate to courtroom: A deep dive into Felipe Massa’s $82 million lawsuit

👉 Revealed: What happened when Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa met after Brazil 2008

As such, the now-seven-time World Champion has opted to stay clear of the coverage surrounding the case, with the court having confirmed an outcome as to whether or not the hearing would go to a full trial would be revealed at a later date.

Asked about the proceedings at Interlagos, Hamilton replied: “I don’t have a view on it.

“I’m not in touch with it at all, not reading about it. It’s nothing really to do with me.

“So, I’m just trying to arrive onto my weekends, just focus on my job and, whatever reasons that Felipe has, I’m sure he’s got the conviction within him, and that’s what he needs to do.”

Massa will have to wait to hear whether or not his case will continue to move through the courts, having brought claims of breach of contract or duty to the hearing, all of which have been denied by the FIA, FOM and Ecclestone.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton breaks his silence on Ferrari future as rumours continue