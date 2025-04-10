Fernando Alonso says Max Verstappen once again showed that he is “the best” driver in F1 with his fine victory at the Japanese Grand Prix.

And he believes the other dominant World Champions of the last two decades, including Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, had it “easy” in their title-winning years compared to Verstappen.

Fernando Alonso: Max Verstappen hasn’t had it ‘easy’ despite recent F1 dominance

Verstappen further strengthened his credentials as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history at last weekend’s Japanese GP, where his impressive Q3 lap saw him steal pole position from the dominant McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

With the advantage of track position and clean air at the front of the field, Verstappen’s pole became the foundation for one of the greatest victories of his F1 career to date and his first win of the F1 2025 season.

Verstappen’s victory came just months after he produced another legendary performance at the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix, where he recovered from 17th on the grid to win by almost 20 seconds in wet conditions to take a giant step towards a fourth consecutive World Championship.

Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen: Kindred spirits?

Another title in F1 2025 would see Verstappen become the first driver in history to claim each of his first five World Championships in successive years, having equalled Vettel’s record of four last season.

Vettel dominated F1 with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013 before Hamilton and Mercedes emerged as the sport’s leading force following the 2014 regulation changes.

Verstappen produced the most dominant season in F1 history in 2023, winning 19 of a possible 22 races, but has had to fight against stiff competition – most memorably against Hamilton throughout a thrilling 2021 campaign – for his other three titles.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Alonso claimed that the likes of Vettel and Hamilton had it “a bit on the easy side” compared to Verstappen, who has “reached a level” his peers cannot access.

Asked what impresses him most about Verstappen, Alonso said: “I think he’s the best.

“I’ve been saying this for a few years now. He reached a level that we are not yet into that level.

“I like when people are not winning with the best car and I think everyone is agreeing on that.

“There were a couple of years of domination lately, in the last 20 years, [with] great drivers and great talent and great teams, but the victories were like a bit on the easy side.

“And with Max, apart from I think 2023, [he has faced stiff competition]. ’22, the Ferrari was strong.

“Last year, he had some strong competitors and this year he’s having some strong competitors.

“And obviously 2021 as well with Lewis.

“So all the championships that Max won so far, apart from 2023, they were, I think, on a more fighting way than the last two eras of champions.”

Alonso’s latest comments come after he offered a glowing tribute to Verstappen in the aftermath of the Red Bull driver’s victory in Japan, describing Verstappen as “the reference” for everyone else on the grid.

And he likened Verstappen’s 2025 challenge to his own struggle against Vettel in 2012, when Alonso – then driving for Ferrari – took the title fight down to the final race despite having an uncompetitive car at his disposal.

He said: “He’s an outstanding driver and he’s proving it every weekend, so hats off for for him.

“I think the lap he [did in qualifying] is only down to him. I think the car is clearly not at the level to fight for pole or even top five, but he manages to do those magical laps and magical weekends.

“So at the moment, he’s the best. He’s the reference for all of us and we need to keep improving to reach that level.

“I’ve been there. I’ve been fighting for World Championships with the third or fourth-fastest car.

“At the end, it’s difficult. As it was difficult for me to beat Vettel, so I hope for him he can fight until the end but they need to improve a little bit the machine.

Asked if fighting for the title without the fastest car is one of the hardest tasks for a driver, he replied: “Well, he won four, so he can fight with a little bit less competitive car!

“But it’s hard and I think the people [on the outside] don’t realise how difficult it is and how you need to make perfect every weekend and he’s doing it so far.

“It reminds me of my 2012 in a way, when the car was not so good and we fought for the Championship.

“But to win it at the end, let’s see. I hope for him he can win.”

