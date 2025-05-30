Fernando Alonso sarcastically described Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton as “the hero of the day” during FP2 at the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday.

And the Aston Martin star hinted that he will look for revenge against the Ferrari man after an on-track incident at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Fernando Alonso: Lewis Hamilton ‘the hero of the day’ at Spanish GP

Alonso was classified an impressive seventh in FP2 in Spain as Aston Martin continue their recovery from a slow start to the season.

Hamilton’s struggles with the Ferrari continued, however, as he lapped almost three tenths slower than team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The seven-time World Champion’s 11th place saw him behind Pierre Gasly’s Alpine and the Racing Bulls cars of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson on the FP2 timesheets.

Hamilton was spotted receiving a tow down the main straight from Alonso’s Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll in the early stages of FP2, with Alonso tucked behind the Ferrari at the time.

Alonso was unimpressed by his former team-mate’s move and took to team radio to express his frustration with Hamilton.

Alonso said: “We have the hero of the day in front of us.”

Andrew Vizard, Alonso’s race engineer, replied: “Yeah. That was clever, wasn’t it? That’s good.”

Alonso then warned of retribution at a later date in F1 2025, adding: “Yeah. The good thing is that the weekend is very long. Even the championship is very long.”

Hamilton would not be the first driver to feel the wrath of Alonso, who was embroiled in a tit-for-tat battle with Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson at last year’s United States Grand Prix.

Alonso took exception to Lawson’s aggressive defensive tactics during the sprint race in Austin, Texas, with the pair seen in a heated exchange in parc ferme after the chequered flag.

During qualifying for the main race hours later, Alonso passed Lawson in the queue of cars before starting his lap in a breach of a gentlemen’s agreement between the drivers.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after qualifying at the Circuit of The Americas, Lawson revealed that Alonso had warned him after the sprint that he would be seeking revenge.

“He said he would screw me and I guess he kept his word,” he said.

