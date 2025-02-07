Ferrari have announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with Vantage Markets ahead of the F1 2025 season.

It comes following the signing of Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time F1 World Champion, from Mercedes.

With the most decorated driver in F1 history joining forces with the sport’s most successful team, Ferrari and Hamilton have been tipped to become a commercial juggernaut over the next few years.

Last month, Ferrari announced the signing of a multi-year deal with Italian bank UniCredit, with the firm’s logos featuring on an F1 car for the first time during Hamilton’s recent private tests at Fiorano and Barcelona.

Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc are expected to appear at a joint event organised by Ferrari and UniCredit in Milan in early March before jetting off to Australia ahead of the new season.

Ferrari have confirmed that another sponsor deal has been struck ahead of F1 2025 with Vantage Markets, the global multi-asset trading platform, joining in a multi-year partnership.

In a statement, the team said that the partnership ‘will see Vantage featured across Scuderia Ferrari’s Formula 1 ecosystem, bringing unique opportunities to both racing fans and traders worldwide.’

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Ferrari’s chief racing revenues officer, said: “We are pleased to welcome Vantage Markets as an Official partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP.

“This collaboration is built on shared values of innovation, precision, and performance—core principles that drive both our team in Formula 1 and Vantage in the world of trading.

“We look forward to working together to engage our global audiences in exciting new ways.”

The deal comes after Benedetto Vigna, the Ferrari chief executive, admitted that Ferrari are likely to benefit commercially from the arrival of Hamilton.

Ferrari’s share price rocketed by more than 10 per cent to a new record high when the signing of Hamilton was announced last February.

Appearing on a conference call to discuss Ferrari’s 2024 accounts, Vigna said: “We aim to compete at the top in both the Formula 1 and endurance championships, with a reinforced team and a clear objective: to win.

“On a brand level, the arrival of Lewis is certainly good for us. It will be a good partnership with Leclerc.”

Ferrari’s new deal with Vantage Markets was announced on the same day his former employers Mercedes released the first images of their new Adidas-branded team kit and driver overalls for the F1 2025 season.

Mercedes confirmed a multi-year deal with Adidas last month, with the arrangement marking the clothing giant’s first steps in F1.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, has claimed that Hamilton was disappointed to learn that he would miss out on fronting the team’s deal with Adidas, having expressed his admiration for the apparel brand.

Wolff told Sky F1: “Lewis said that it’s probably the sports brand with the most cultural relevance.

“He had a crying and laughing [reaction], I think, knowing that we were going to Adidas.”

A respected business publication claimed in December that Hamilton is poised to sign a personal sponsorship deal with energy drink and Ferrari partner Celsius.

It comes after Hamilton’s long-term deal with Monster ended at the end of 2023, with the energy drink switching allegiance from Mercedes to McLaren at the start of F1 2024.

Almave, the non-alcoholic tequila brand co-founded by Hamilton in 2023, has also been linked with becoming an official Ferrari sponsor.

