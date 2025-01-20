The first pictures of Lewis Hamilton arriving at Maranello as a Ferrari driver have emerged via social media, as he begins work with his new team.

Hamilton was spotted in a suit and tie as he walked into the Ferrari factory for the first time in an official capacity, following his move from Mercedes.

First Lewis Hamilton Ferrari pictures emerge following Mercedes move

Hamilton arrived at Maranello around 10am local time and was photographed on his way in by @raceday_official on Instagram, with the two pictures of the seven-time World Champion quickly spreading across social media.

Hamilton was accompanied by several people on his way into the factory, with a full day of meetings reportedly set to be on his agenda as he gets to know his new surroundings.

Italian publication Autoracer reports he is due to receive a comprehensive tour of the team’s headquarters, accompanied with a first look at the Scuderia’s 2025 challenger, as well as a seat fit ahead of the new season.

He will then reportedly be set to sit in on engineering meetings for the first time as targets are outlined for the 2025 campaign, meeting with key staff members as he gets prepared for his first test behind the wheel of a Ferrari, which is due to come on Wednesday 22 January – weather dependent – in the team’s 2022 car, the F1-75.

Hamilton will be present alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc at the Formula 1 season launch at London’s O2 Arena on February 18, where the covers will come off the livery of their new car, before Ferrari hold their own official launch of their as-yet-unnamed 2025 machine a day later.

