Lewis Hamilton said his middle stint of the Bahrain Grand Prix saw him “aligned” with his Ferrari, as he departs the Sakhir circuit off the back of his most productive learning experience yet.

Hamilton remains in the process of getting to grips with Ferrari machinery after his blockbuster move from Mercedes, but after Bahrain qualifying, alarm bells were ringing when Hamilton admitted he was “not doing a good enough job” after falling six-tenths short of team-mate Charles Leclerc, the kind of downbeat Hamilton verdicts which cropped up last season.

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Bahrain GP the turning point?

But, race day proved a far better experience for Hamilton, who went from P9 on the grid to P5 at the chequered flag, and along the way, had a lightbulb moment with his second stint which he hopes will pave the way for a brighter Ferrari future to come.

Ferrari double-stacked Leclerc and Hamilton at the first round of pit stops, with both drivers flying for that middle stint on the medium tyres.

And the experience could prove a crucial one for Hamilton going forward.

“Yeah, much more positive,” Hamilton reflected on his race when speaking to the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“The middle stint, I felt really aligned with the car. My driving style seemed to be working in that moment.

“And so learned a lot today, and this weekend, actually. A lot. Probably more than all the other weekends.

“The key is to try and get back to it every weekend. It’s clear our car really does require a different driving style, and I think I’m slowly adjusting to that.

“And also set-up, I’ve been a bit all over the place, a long way from Charles the past two weekends, and then slowly migrated towards him.

“So I think, if I start the weekend with a more convenient spot, and apply the techniques that I learned this weekend, hopefully we’ll be in a good place.”

Adding that Ferrari machinery “just feels so alien” to him after his time with McLaren and Mercedes previously, the seven-time World Champion would expand on this when he spoke with Sky F1.

“What’s clear is, as humans, we get really stuck in our ways, and I think I’ve been driving in the same style and certain way with the same team for such a long time,” he said.

“It requires such a different driving style and settings. I’ve been using engine braking which I’ve never ever used in my previous years. Much different brakes if you’re on Brembos, and I’ve been on [carbon industries] for the last 15 years or so.”

Hamilton concluded with: “I’ve got to do a better job through the weekend. I know I can and I will.”

The F1 2025 action continues to come thick and fast with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, Hamilton going into that race P7 in the Drivers’ Championship, seven points behind Leclerc.

