Ferrari junior Dino Beganovic will drive Charles Leclerc’s car in the first practice session at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, the team has confirmed.

It marks the second time that Beganovic has replaced Leclerc so far this season, with the Monegasque also making way in FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix in April.

Dino Beganovic to partner Lewis Hamilton in Austria GP FP1

Beganovic is currently competing in his first full season of F2, F1’s leading feeder category, with the Hitech GP team, claiming two podium finishes across the opening 12 races of 2025.

The 21-year-old, a member of the Ferrari junior scheme since 2020, took his first steps in F1 machinery this year, representing the Scuderia in a TPC [Testing of Previous Car] test in Barcelona in January.

That test was most notable for the crash involving Lewis Hamilton, Leclerc’s team-mate and the seven-time World Champion, who crashed out of his second Ferrari test in Spain.

Beganovic made his debut on an official F1 race weekend in Bahrain earlier this season with the youngster classified 14th at the Sakhir circuit.

In a post to social media, Ferrari have confirmed that Beganovic will return to the cockpit of the SF-25 at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

Ferrari said: “A big moment in red. Dino Beganovic will get back behind the wheel of Charles’ car for FP1 in Spielberg.”

Beganovic is not the only young driver set to appear in FP1 in Austria with McLaren also confirming on Monday that junior star Alex Dunne will drive Lando Norris’s car in opening practice.

As with Beganovic, Dunne has spent the first half of 2025 getting up to speed with F1 machinery, making his debut behind the wheel of McLaren’s 2023 car at Zandvoort, the home of F1’s Dutch Grand Prix, last month.

The Irish youngster was back in F1 action in a TPC test at the United States Grand Prix venue in Austin, Texas, last week as Hollywood star Brad Pitt got a taste of real-life F1 machinery ahead of the release of the highly anticipated F1 movie.

FP1 in Austria will see Dunne, of Offaly, drive a current F1 car for the first time.

He said: “It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to drive during FP1 in Austria.

“I’m really looking forward to getting laps in behind the wheel of the MCL39 and supporting the team with the setup for the race weekend ahead.

“I’ve been preparing well for the sessions, taking part in Testing of Previous Cars tests in the MCL60 and spending time on the simulator, which has been a fantastic learning experience.

“Thank you to Zak [Brown, chief executive], Andrea [Stella, team principal], and Alessandro [Alunni Bravi, chief business affairs officer] for their faith in me.

“It’s a great step within my development with the McLaren Driver Development Programme and I’m really excited to join the team trackside.”

Dunne currently leads the F2 standings by three points having won two of the first 12 races of 2025.

