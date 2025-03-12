Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz has pointed to “very positive signs” for Lewis Hamilton after his initial tests for Ferrari, from how the car drives to how he is seated within the cockpit.

The seven-time World Champion’s seating position became an issue towards the end of his time at Mercedes, commenting that the team’s 2023 challenger, the W14, had its cockpit “too close to the front”, as the driver’s seating position “changes the attitude of the car” and can make it less predictable to drive – a concern Kravitz says is not the case at Ferrari.

Mercedes acted to adjust the seating position for the drivers on last season’s car, the W15, with Hamilton and George Russell taking two victories apiece in the 40-year-old’s final campaign with the Silver Arrows.

A new era is set to begin for Hamilton in Australia as he drives for his third Formula 1 team, having undergone a full pre-season schedule with Ferrari.

Having spoken in a complimentary fashion about his new car, the SF-25, Sky F1’s Kravitz believes the seven-time World Champion is aware of Ferrari’s potential when it comes to a possible push for a record-breaking eighth title.

“There are some very positive signs that Hamilton is enjoying the way the Ferrari drives more than the Mercedes,” Kravitz told Sky Sports F1.

“I think he has got what he wanted in terms of driver positioning within the cockpit. There are no complaints on any side.

“Crucially, he has identified that the designers and the team behind him are up to championship quality, and he recognises that he has everything he needs in the team to develop the car and out-develop his rivals to try and win this year’s championship.

“So even if the Ferrari isn’t winning races at the start of the season, Lewis Hamilton is sure that they will be able to win races and catch up with whoever the pacesetter is.”

Speaking after pre-season testing in Bahrain, Hamilton admitted the Ferrari is “massively different in characteristics” to what he has driven before at Mercedes.

This season marks his first in Formula 1 without using Mercedes engines, too, having driven for McLaren during a previous Mercedes-powered era.

Explaining his first impressions of his new car, as well as comparing what he has driven beforehand, Hamilton told media including PlanetF1.com in Bahrain: “Well firstly, they’re very well built, and massively different in characteristics.

“But rather than just jump into a different car and having it exactly the same, it’s been refreshing to have something different, to learn different ways in which you have to drive the car, different requirements to how you approach corners.

“The engine has a different tone, a different feel, different drivability, and I’ve been driving Mercedes for so long, which was such a great power unit, and it’s great to see that Ferrari also have a great power unit.

“And it’s something that I’m, again, spending time with the engineers from the engine department and learning of the processes they take to for reliability and power. That’s a process in itself, but so far it’s been really great.”

