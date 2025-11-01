Mercedes driver George Russell could emerge as a potential target for Ferrari when either Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc leave the team, it has emerged.

It comes after a report this week claimed that the team has decided against offering Hamilton an extension when his current contract expires.

George Russell ‘highly regarded’ by Ferrari top brass

Mercedes announced last month that Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli will remain with the team for the F1 2026 season, ending months of speculation over the British driver’s future.

The team had been heavily linked with a move for Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and reigning four-time world champion, prior to this year’s summer break.

Russell revealed at June’s Austrian Grand Prix that negotiations between Verstappen and Mercedes were “ongoing” and were responsible for a delay on a resolution to his own future.

With Mercedes opting against specifying the exact length of Russell’s new deal, it had been suggested that the team could look to renew its interest in Verstappen next year ahead of the 2027 season.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, however, Russell clarified his position earlier this week by confirming that his contract contains a clause set to trigger an automatic extension for 2027 if he meets certain performance targets next season.

A report by Italian publication Corriere della Sera has claimed that Ferrari could emerge as a potential alternative destination for Russell if his place at Mercedes comes under threat.

It is said that Russell is ‘apparently highly regarded at the top’ at Ferrari having established himself as one of the best drivers on the grid since joining Mercedes from Williams at the start of 2022.

Russell, 27, collected his fifth career victory at last month’s Singapore Grand Prix having claimed his first win of the F1 2025 season in Canada in June.

The news of Ferrari’s reported interest in Russell comes amid doubts over the futures of both Hamilton and Leclerc.

A report earlier this week claimed that Ferrari will not offer Hamilton a new contract when his existing deal expires.

The 40-year-old has struggled across his first season at Maranello in 2025, failing to register a podium finish for his new team in 20 appearances so far.

It is widely believed that the multi-year contract Hamilton signed to join Ferrari from Mercedes – worth a massive $57million (£43.3m/€49.2m) according to PlanetF1.com estimates – is due to expire at the end of 2026.

However, it was claimed in August by Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport that Hamilton’s contract contains an option – purely on his side – allowing him to extend his deal until the end of 2027.

If true, the clause would give Ferrari ‘little say’ on Hamilton’s future even if he continues to underperform in 2026.

However, it is thought unlikely that Hamilton would want to continue in 2027 if his on-track struggles persist for another season.

Russell and Hamilton spent three seasons as teammates at Mercedes between 2022 and 2024, with the former claiming three victories to the latter’s two. Russell also outscored Hamilton in 2022 and 2024.

Despite signing a new long-term contract as recently as January 2024, meanwhile, Leclerc has been frequently linked with a move away from Ferrari this year.

The Monegasque has been restricted to just eight race wins since joining Ferrari at the start of the 2019 season, with the team unable to overhaul the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren during Leclerc’s stint at Maranello.

Speaking at last month’s United States Grand Prix, Leclerc dismissed suggestions that he is looking for a team switch, insisting that taking Ferrari back to the top is his “only obsession.”

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “What I can say is what I’ve always said and that’s very clear.

“I’ve always loved Ferrari so much and my only obsession at the moment is to win in red, whether it’s now or in the future. I want to bring back Ferrari to the top.

“And I would like to add there are lots of speculations around me, but just in general around the team for whatever reason, I feel like there are too many people speaking things not coming from actual facts and it’s just a little bit annoying.

“It’s always been like that. And I think as a driver, but I think as a team, we’ve just got to focus on our things, which is what we are doing.

“But it’s just not great and not super nice to see all these things around the team all the time.

“It’s definitely not a situation we want to be in, in a way that the performance is not at the level where we want to be. But we are all focused on trying to turn that situation around, as I was saying.

“And whenever there is a situation where the results are not there, then there are always those rumours around that come back.

“But what I say today is what I’ve said in the past six or seven years with the team.”

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

