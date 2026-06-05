Lewis Hamilton is relaxed about his Ferrari future, insisting there is no need to rush contract discussions despite Charles Leclerc already being tied down beyond 2030.

Ferrari announced in the build-up to the Monaco Grand Prix that Leclerc had extended with the team “for the coming” seasons in a deal that PlanetF1.com understands runs beyond 2030.

Lewis Hamilton relaxed over Ferrari contract situation

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There was, however, no word on Hamilton’s contract situation in the press release.

According to reports, Hamilton’s Ferrari deal includes an option for the 2027 F1 season, but it is one that he alone controls.

The seven-time world champion recently revealed that he is not ready to retire from Formula 1, despite “people trying to retire” him. He told his critics that they had best “get used to it” because he “plans to be here for some time”.

But despite his defiant statement, Ferrari has yet to officially confirm the driver for next season.

Asked if the Leclerc announcement meant it was time to start speaking with Ferrari about his next deal, Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other media in Monaco: “No, it doesn’t.

“It’s quite some time off. I have a lot of time.”

The Briton went on to say that continuing with Ferrari wasn’t so much a conversation but more something that just needed to be enacted.

“It’s not a thought, it’s not a conversation,” he added, “but it’s an engagement.”

Speaking in the TV pen, the 41-year-old said he was happy to work alongside Leclerc at Ferrari as they push the team towards a first Drivers’ title since 2007.

“I think Charles and I work well together, and we’re also in very good collaboration with the team,” he said.

“I think we’re moving the team forward together with Fred and all the amazing team members behind the scenes. There are engineers working with great dedication on the car.

“I think we’re all working very well together. There’s really a great harmony within the team.”

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Last time out in Canada, Hamilton recorded his best-ever result as a Ferrari driver. He brought his SF-26 home in second place behind Kimi Antonelli, capping a strong weekend in which he outpaced Leclerc by eight-tenths in both qualifying sessions.

Asked what had changed compared to 2025, Hamilton said: “I think it’s a lot different this whole year. A lot of pawns have moved, managed to move a lot of things on the chessboard and reposition myself within the team.

“We’re working really well together. I’ve got the right engineers that I need now. They’re doing a great job and I feel like I’ve obviously had input in this year’s car and it’s moving in the direction that I particularly like.

“These things take time and I’m grateful that we are where we are but we’ve got a lot of work going forwards. I think it’s not a given that we’re going to be competitive everywhere we go.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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