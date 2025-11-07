Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he has a “pretty long contract” with Ferrari, hinting that his deal may extend beyond the 2026 season.

Hamilton signed from Mercedes on a multi-year deal ahead of the 2025 season, with no exact end date listed as the seven-time World Champion looks to add another title with the Scuderia.

Hamilton has not yet scored a podium for his new team in a full race, though has taken Sprint victory at the Chinese Grand Prix this season.

The Briton is fulfilling a career dream of his to be a Ferrari driver, and is hoping to hit the ground running with the huge upcoming 2026 regulation changes.

The 40-year-old was asked if talks had begun over extending his current deal with the Scuderia, but hinted that his contract may extend beyond 2026, explaining that the year prior to its expiry would be the time to start talks, but that has not yet been the case for him.

“I mean, I have a pretty long contract,” Hamilton said in Brazil.

“So normally, when you do a contract, it’s usually the year before [expiry] that you start to talk about it. So I’m a little bit far from that right now.”

Hamilton will be looking to earn a first Ferrari Grand Prix podium at Interlagos this weekend, having taken three previous victories and his first World Championship at the circuit in 2008.

He referenced his childhood hero, Ayrton Senna, ahead of the weekend, and the Brazilian’s own dream to race for Ferrari that never came to fruition.

“I’ve had lots of ups and downs here,” he said.

“I’ve had a loss of a championship [in 2007], I’ve won a championship here. I’ve pretty much experienced almost everything you can experience at this circuit.

“I’m really hoping this weekend can be a good weekend. It’s obviously my first time in red here. I’m very, very proud to wear these colours, and I’m excited to leave the garage in red.

“I know Ayrton dreamed of racing for Ferrari, so I guess I get to live a bit of that dream for him, and you’ll see the first time in Brazil, you’ll see a yellow helmet in the red car, which is cool – also the Brazilian flag on my helmet.”

