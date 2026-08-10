Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc feature prominently as we recap the key F1 news headlines from Monday.

Damon Hill has outlined how Hamilton took control at Ferrari. Meanwhile, Leclerc is calling for an investigation into the inconsistent SF-26 to be launched. All of this and much more in a busy, fast-paced look back. Let’s get to it.

Damon Hill lauds Lewis Hamilton Ferrari impact

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Hamilton’s return to the top step of the podium was only a matter of time, according to Hill, the 1996 world champion.

Hill believes that Hamilton’s influence has helped shape Ferrari’s improved SF-26.

Read more – Damon Hill outlines how Lewis Hamilton took control at Ferrari

Charles Leclerc wants Ferrari SF-26 answers

But, Ferrari’s recent surge in form has left Leclerc puzzled as the SF-26 defies pre-race expectations.

Leclerc is demanding answers over this confusing trend.

Read more – Charles Leclerc calls for investigation into baffling Ferrari trend

Domenicali confirms Max Verstappen F1 2027 talks

Formula 1 commercial boss, Stefano Domenicali, has had conversations with Max Verstappen about the Dutchman’s future.

Verstappen appears at something of a crossroads amid speculation linking him with a move away from Red Bull for next season, and potentially out of F1.

Read more – Stefano Domenicali confirms Max Verstappen talks after ‘aggressive’ F1 2027 rule push

Honda ‘target’ hit on B-spec engine

Honda will debut its upgraded engine competitively in the Aston Martin at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Honda has now confirmed that a critical target has been hit with its B-spec engine.

Read more – Honda target hit after Aston Martin 50bhp gain reports addressed

Mercedes promises W17 gains

Mercedes brought fewer upgrades than their rivals during the first-half of F1 2026.

But, the team says this is about to change…

Read more – Mercedes promises major W17 gains after summer break

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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