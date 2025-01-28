Fred Vasseur believes Lewis Hamilton will “easily” be able to adapt to life at Ferrari, after his move from Mercedes.

Hamilton has undertaken his first test as a Ferrari driver, and has been toured around the Scuderia’s Maranello base for the first time as he prepares for his new seat.

Vasseur: Lewis Hamilton ‘will be able to co-operate with the team easily’

This switch of teams is only the second in Hamilton’s long Formula 1 career, having been with McLaren as a rookie before his high-profile move to Mercedes ahead of the 2013 season.

He achieved the bulk of his success to date in Formula 1 as a Mercedes driver, but achieves a long-held goal in becoming a Ferrari driver as he gets set to partner Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia from 2025.

It will be the first time Hamilton has used anything other than Mercedes power in Formula 1, but the Ferrari team principal has no concerns about the seven-time World Champion settling into his new surroundings.

“He has the ability to adapt and also has the advantage of seniority. He will be able to co-operate with the team easily,” Vasseur said of Hamilton to DAZN.

Hamilton was brought in to replace Williams-bound Carlos Sainz, and Vasseur was full of praise for the work Sainz undertook as a Ferrari driver over the past four seasons.

He and Charles Leclerc struck up a rapport away from the circuit, and Vasseur believes Sainz will take “very useful” traits with him to his new employers.

“The human factor that he was able to convey and the collaboration with Charles Leclerc has been important, but the collaboration with the team has been crucial,” Vasseur said of Sainz.

“During these years he has been able to create a great relationship with everyone.

“Carlos is always 100% and very consistent. This has been a big advantage for us, because when he wasn’t at the top it meant that the car wasn’t there either. For us it has been very useful for the development of the car.

“Carlos is going to do a great job with Williams. I wish him and James Vowles all the best. I know them both very well and I’m sure they will have a great relationship.”

