New Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is understood to have escaped uninjured from his huge testing crash in Barcelona on Tuesday.

After the team’s traditional wake-up test took place at Fiorano a week ago, Ferrari’s preparations for the F1 2025 season moved to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for a three-day test this week.

Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc shared driving duties on Tuesday, with the seven-time World Champion conducting afternoon running after Leclerc put the 2023 car through its paces in the morning session.

The running order was reversed for Wednesday, with Hamilton out first on track in the morning ahead of a planned changeover later in the day.

However, Hamilton’s running was curtailed at around 11am local time when he left the track and hit the barriers.

The accident is believed to have happened at the final sector of the Spanish Grand Prix track, which features two high-speed right-hand corners.

The final sector of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was restored to its original layout ahead of F1’s visit in 2023, with a slow-speed chicane in place between 2007 and 2022.

The incident reportedly destroyed the car’s suspension and some aerodynamic components, with repairs causing significant delays to Leclerc’s running.

Ferrari are working to understand the cause of the accident after the setback to the team’s winter preparations, with the team being led on the ground in Barcelona by deputy team principal Jerome d’Ambrosio, who previously worked with Hamilton at Mercedes.

Multiple reports over recent hours have revealed that Hamilton is completely fine after the crash, with Ferrari unconcerned by the incident and regarding it as part and parcel of a driver getting to grips with his new team and beginning to explore the limits of the car.

Hamilton and Leclerc had been expected to make way for reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi and junior star Dino Beganovic for the final day of running on Thursday.

However, it is unclear if Ferrari will now alter their plans for the final day of the test after Leclerc’s track time was severely compromised by Hamilton’s accident.

Hamilton’s crash comes after he appeared to struggle with the car’s pedals during his Ferrari test debut at the team’s private Fiorano track last week.

The 40-year-old is believed to have tried various adjustments over the course of the test without finding a comfortable solution and narrowly avoided embarrassing offs at the first corner and the hairpin, where he locked up and ran close to the gravel as he tried to increase his pace.

Ferrari reportedly fixed the issues ahead of this week’s test in Barcelona after ‘a lot of work’ by the engineers.

Ferrari are understood to use Brembo brakes, with Hamilton accustomed to Carbon Industrie braking materials throughout his 11-year Mercedes career.

Hamilton and Leclerc are expected to return to Barcelona next week for a two-day Pirelli tyre test on February 4-5, when the seven-time World Champion will get a rare chance to drive the team’s 2024 car.

Under F1’s rules, only cars older than two years can be used for TPC [Testing of Previous Car] tests to prevent teams from gaining a competitive advantage for the current season.

However, the Pirelli test will see Hamilton and Leclerc drive a modified version of last year’s SF-24 chassis.

The so-called ‘mule’ car will aim to simulate the downforce and performance levels of the all-new cars set to be introduced under the sport’s sweeping rule changes for F1 2026.

Ferrari have previously produced mule cars to assist the development of Pirelli’s tyres for new regulations, with Sebastian Vettel driving an adapted version of the 2015 car in the summer of 2016 ahead of F1’s major regulation changes planned for the following year.

The mule version of the SF15-T featured a bigger rear wing and skirts, both of which were aimed at replicating the extreme downforce of the next-gen cars for 2017.

