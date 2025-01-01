Happy new year everyone! And with the arrival of 2025, Lewis Hamilton’s first day as a Ferrari driver is in the books.

It is no surprise then that Hamilton features prominently in our latest round-up of the key F1 headlines, with Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur delivering a message to the Ferrari crew, while the move for Hamilton has drawn fresh criticism. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Ferrari given one day for Lewis Hamilton excitement

After all the talk of a Ferrari era to come while still driving for Mercedes, now Hamilton can call himself a Ferrari driver as of 1 January.

It is a deal which has sparked great excitement around the world of Formula 1, as the sport’s most successful driver joins the iconic Ferrari team, but team boss Fred Vasseur expects his crew to quickly get that excitement out of their systems.

Ferrari dropping Carlos Sainz for Lewis Hamilton a ‘suicidal’ decision

To make space for Hamilton, Ferrari gave up the services of four-time grand prix winner Carlos Sainz, a decision which former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has been very critical of in recent times.

And that criticism has continued, Jordan branding it a “suicidal” decision from Ferrari chairman John Elkann to sanction Sainz being dropped for Hamilton.

Pat Symonds begins work at Cadillac F1

Ahead of gaining approval to join the F1 2026 grid as Cadillac, Andretti had struck a deal to bring former F1 chief technical officer Pat Symonds onboard for their project.

Since then, Michael Andretti has stepped down and the team got F1 approval to become its 11th outfit under a Cadillac F1 rebrand, but the Symonds deal was not lost, as he confirmed his arrival as a consultant.

Max Verstappen sheds F1 2025 favourite tag

Before the F1 2026 regulatory reset though, there is one more season to go, and F1 2025 has the potential to be an absolute classic.

Verstappen will go searching for a fifth World Championship in a row, but despite his long-standing reign, he does not believe he and Red Bull are F1 2025 title favourites.

F1 2025 Ferrari passes FIA crash tests

Hamilton will look to be the one who ends Verstappen’s run and restores title glory to Ferrari, an achievement which would see him set a new F1 record with an eighth World Championship.

And on the day of his Ferrari arrival, Hamilton received the fantastic welcome present of Ferrari’s F1 2025 challenger – currently codenamed ‘Project 677’ – reportedly passing the FIA’s mandatory crash tests.

