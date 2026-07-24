Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he will tell the full story of his challenging 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix weekend in a documentary “one day” in the future.

It comes after the Ferrari driver said that he is “proud of myself for digging myself out of the place that I was in” 12 months ago.

Lewis Hamilton to reveal all about 2025 woes in future documentary

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Hamilton has enjoyed a much-improved second full season with Ferrari in F1 2026 following a challenging start to life with his new team last year.

The seven-time world champion endured the worst season of his career in 2025, failing to register a podium finish across a season for the first time.

A low point came in Hungary, where Hamilton could only manage 12th place in qualifying as teammate Charles Leclerc set pole position.

Hamilton cut a downbeat figure after qualifying in Budapest, openly suggesting that Ferrari should consider replacing him.

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying records between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

The 41-year-old has rebounded impressively in 2026, claiming his first victory for Ferrari in Barcelona last month.

Only Kimi Antonelli is ahead of Hamilton in the drivers’ standings entering this year’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Speaking on Thursday in Budapest, Hamilton reflected on the progress he and Ferrari have made over the last 12 months.

And he hinted at an untold story behind his 2025 struggles, teasing that he will reveal all “one day when I do my documentary.”

Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “Definitely proud of everyone in the team.

“I am definitely proud of myself for digging myself out of the place that I was in.

“And one day, when I do my documentary, I’ll tell you all about that weekend and what led up into it.

“But to come from there, even coming into this week, I felt a lot from last week and I arrive worlds away from where I was last year fortunately.

“Really grateful for where we’ve developed as a team.

“The pieces to the puzzle that I’ve moved are coming together and now we come here with a great car, with a great package as a whole that we can fight with.”

Hamilton’s latest reflections on his 2025 season come after he revealed following his victory in Barcelona that he carried an injury for months after an accident at the same circuit last year.

The former Mercedes driver crashed heavily during his second test with Ferrari on January 29 last year, leaving him struggling with a neck complaint for nine weeks.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets last month: “I hit the wall very hard last year in testing, knocked out one of the discs in my neck, protruded into the nerve.

“Couldn’t do a lot for nine weeks. I was just having chiropractors every day, physio every day, I couldn’t sleep, I was on painkillers, I had to get injections.

“I did everything I could to try to fix it.

“That’s what I was basically trying to live with. It’s not easy in the seat position that you’re sitting in.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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