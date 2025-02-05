Although surprised by Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, Jackie Stewart says don’t “count them out” as the Briton chases his elusive eighth World title.

Hamilton’s first week as a Ferrari driver has dominated headlines, such is the worldwide interest in the sport’s most successful driver linking up with its most iconic team.

Could Lewis Hamilton win the title in his first season in red?

From photographs outside of Enzo Ferrari’s red-doored house to meeting his new colleagues in Maranello, Hamilton’s arrival has been well documented, especially his first run in a Ferrari F1 car. That took place at the team’s Fiorano circuit where he covered 30 laps in a 2023 SF-23.

Hamilton has since been in action at the Barcelona circuit, last week crashing the SF-23, and this week conducting tyre testing as Pirelli develop their smaller-for-2026 tyres.

His decision to swap from silver to red has pundits debating whether that elusive eighth World title could be within reach.

Last season Ferrari emerged as title contenders in the Constructors’ Championship as five wins and 22 podiums saw them overhaul Red Bull to sit second before closing in on McLaren. They came up 14 points short.

As for the Drivers’ standings, Ferrari weren’t in the running but Charles Leclerc was back on the season’s podium with his three race wins contributing to his overall P3.

Having closed the gap on Red Bull last year, Ferrari head into the new F1 2025 season determined to take another leap forward – perhaps even fight for the double.

It bodes well for Hamilton in his first season with the Scuderia.

“He’s more experienced than he was last year and the years before that, he knows the business very well,” Stewart told Sky F1.

“Ferrari is the biggest name in the world. If you went to a Masai warrior in the middle of Africa and said, ‘Do you know anything about Ferrari?’ They would know the name Ferrari.

“For Lewis, I was surprised he was going there.”

He added: “Going to Ferrari is very colourful, very exciting and usually very successful. I wouldn’t count them out, to put it that way.”

Stewart’s comments come as Sky F1 commentator David Croft declared 2025 might be Hamilton’s best bet before the Formula 1 regulations are reset for 2026.

“What I would say is this might be Lewis’ best chance of an eighth World title,” Croft said at the Autosport Awards.

“Given the season that it could be in terms of teams won’t be throwing developments week after week after week, because they’ve got 2026 to think about.

“I do think Ferrari will be the most keen to get the most out of 2025 of the big four teams because it’s so long since they won something.

“And they want to prove that Lewis is the right man and or Charles as well.”

